Sofia Gomez Villafane wins Leadville Trail 100 MTB to extend Life Time series lead
Late attack gives Ruth Winder second place for elite women
Sofia Gomez Villafane (Specialized) dominated the 105-mile Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB on Saturday and went four-for-four in the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda.
Ruth Winder (Trek Bikes) made up more than 4 minutes on the final 27 miles but could not get closer than 1:24 by the time she crossed the finish line at the high-altitude mountain bike endurance test in the Rocky Mountains.
Alexis Skarda (Santa Cruz Bicycles) finished third, 9:15 back while last year’s winner Hannah Otto (Pivot Cycles/DT Swiss) was fourth, seven seconds later. Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing), who was third last year, rounded out the top 5, 2:16 behind Otto.
Villafane’s winning time of 7:09:48 was more than 14 minutes faster than Otto’s mark a year ago. It was also the high mark for the women’s leader in the Grand Prix series in her second trip to the Leadville race, having to take a DNF in 2022. She said she aimed this year to get the top prize, “that damn belt buckle”.
“Having the bar set so low gives me the freedom to take big risks and I am excited to see the challenge that lies ahead,” she posted to social media in her lead up to the race, which included a victory in the three-day Leadville Stage Race.
More to come ...
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (USA) Specialized
|7:09:48
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek Bikes
|7:11:12
|3
|Alexis Skarda (USA) Santa Cruz Bicycles
|7:19:03
|4
|Hannah Otto (USA) Pivot Cycles/DT Swiss
|7:19:10
|5
|Haley Smith (CAN) Maxxis Factory Racing
|7:21:26
|6
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LIV Cycling
|7:30:00
|7
|Sarah Sturm (USA) Specialized/Wahoo/Rapha
|7:30:12
|8
|Jenna Rinehart USA) Nicollet Bike & Ski
|7:34:34
|9
|Ellen Campbell (USA) Specialized/Wahoo/Rapha
|7:37:01
|10
|Kate McLaughlin (USA) Shimano/Hunt/Kenda/Rapha
|7:42:11
