Slagter out of Giro d'Italia with facial injuries

Tom Slagter (Rabobank) suffered a serious crash late in the stage and would abandon the Giro. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) suffered a broken right eye socket (orbit) and a concussion when he crashed heavily in Wednesday's fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia with approximately 15 kilometres to go.

The 21-year-old Dutchman is being treated for the wounds to his face in the hospital. CAT scans have shown no brain damage, and he was expected to remain in hospital at least overnight, the team announced.

Although he lay motionless at first, he did not lose consciousness and was visibly moving after a few moments. Medical help, including Rabobank doctor Gert Weilink, were immediately on the scene.

The incident occurred when Slagter received a bottle of water from a Euskaltel-Euskadi soigneur standing on the side of the road, and he apparently crashed while trying to put the bottle in to his bottle cage and return to the group he was with, according to a joint statement by Rabobank and Euskaltel-Euskadi.