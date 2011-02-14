Sky Track Cycling to debut new kit

Image 1 of 3 Victoria Pendleton in the new Sky kit. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 3 Shanaze Reade in the new Sky kit. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 3 of 3 Sir Chris Hoy models the new Sky Kit. (Image credit: British Cycling)

Sir Chris Hoy, Victoria Pendleton and Jason Kenny will strut their stuff in brand new kit at this weekend's UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester, United Kingdom. The three are part of Sky Track Cycling, the team formerly known as Team Sky+HD which was launched in 2008.

Related Articles British announce track team for Manchester World Cup

The new red and black adidas skinsuits, each one personalised to the rider, are a marked change from the superhero-themed black and blue kit which has been worn by the team for the last two and a half years. The new look is in line with that of the road team, Sky Pro Cycling, and it also features the SkyRide logo in order to promote the family oriented mass participation rides of the same name.

Besides Hoy, Pendleton and Kenny, Sky Track Cycling includes Olympic silver medallist Ross Edgar, BMX world champion Shanaze Reade and young sprint star Matt Crampton

"It's a really classic design, which is simple and understated, and a lot of work has gone into getting it perfect," said Hoy. "We're excited about racing in our new helmets and clothing - it'll be good to come out looking smart and ready to go."