British announce track team for Manchester World Cup
Eight Olympic gold medalists in season finale
Eight Olympic champions will represent Great Britain in the finale of this season's UCI Track Cycling World Cup Classics in Manchester on February 18-20. Sir Chris Hoy, Victoria Pendleton, Bradley Wiggins and Jason Queally are among the Olympic gold medalists who will race for Great Britain in its “home” meet. Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Sarah Storey and World BMX champion Shanaze Reade will also participate.
"We have selected the strongest squad possible for the final round of the World Cup season, and we are looking to score as many qualification points as possible before we go to the World Championships next month, said British Cycling's Performance Manager Shane Sutton.
"The Academy riders did us all proud out in Beijing and we're all happy with how we are performing at this stage in the Olympic cycle. The Manchester World Cup is an event that the riders really enjoy and the support of a sell-out home crowd is always appreciated."
The World Championships will be held March 23-27 in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.
Team Great Britain for the Manchester World Cup
Men's Sprint: Matt Crampton, Ross Edgar, Sir Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny
Men's Endurance: Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Sam Harrison, Peter Kennaugh, Jason Queally, Luke Rowe, Ben Swift, Andrew Tennant, Geraint Thomas, Bradley Wiggins
Women's Sprint: Becky James, Victoria Pendleton, Shanaze Reade, Jess Varnish
Women's Endurance. Lizzie Armitstead, Katie Colclough, Claire Galloway, Wendy Houvenaghel, Dani King, Rebecca Romero. Joanna Rowsell, Sarah Storey, Laura Trott
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy