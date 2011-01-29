British announce track team for Manchester World Cup

Image 1 of 3 The British track team has already been hugely successful (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Great Britain's Chris Hoy in action during the men's sprint qualifying round. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 3 Victoria Pendleton keeps in touch on her smart phone (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Eight Olympic champions will represent Great Britain in the finale of this season's UCI Track Cycling World Cup Classics in Manchester on February 18-20. Sir Chris Hoy, Victoria Pendleton, Bradley Wiggins and Jason Queally are among the Olympic gold medalists who will race for Great Britain in its “home” meet. Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Sarah Storey and World BMX champion Shanaze Reade will also participate.

"We have selected the strongest squad possible for the final round of the World Cup season, and we are looking to score as many qualification points as possible before we go to the World Championships next month, said British Cycling's Performance Manager Shane Sutton.

"The Academy riders did us all proud out in Beijing and we're all happy with how we are performing at this stage in the Olympic cycle. The Manchester World Cup is an event that the riders really enjoy and the support of a sell-out home crowd is always appreciated."

The World Championships will be held March 23-27 in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Team Great Britain for the Manchester World Cup



Men's Sprint: Matt Crampton, Ross Edgar, Sir Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny

Men's Endurance: Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Sam Harrison, Peter Kennaugh, Jason Queally, Luke Rowe, Ben Swift, Andrew Tennant, Geraint Thomas, Bradley Wiggins

Women's Sprint: Becky James, Victoria Pendleton, Shanaze Reade, Jess Varnish

Women's Endurance. Lizzie Armitstead, Katie Colclough, Claire Galloway, Wendy Houvenaghel, Dani King, Rebecca Romero. Joanna Rowsell, Sarah Storey, Laura Trott