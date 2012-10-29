Sky release de Jongh after doping confession

Image 1 of 2 Steven De Jongh was chilled before the start. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 2 Steven De Jongh (Quick Step) (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Team Sky has confirmed that Steven de Jongh has left the team with immediate effect. The director sportif had served at Sky since the team’s inception in 2010 but found his position untenable after the team asked all riders and staff to re-affirm their anti-doping stance.

Subsequently de Jongh admitted to taking a banned substance during his racing career, and in line with Sky's policy, could no longer serve on the team. The Dutchman turned professional in 1995 for TVM and was part of their Tour squad in 1998. He rode for Rabobank and QuickStep before retiring at the end of the 2009.

In a statement released to the press Sky’s Dave Brailsford said, “There’s no doubt about Steven’s work with us or his approach. He’s been a highly-valued Sports Director and colleague over three seasons. Steven deserves our respect for the courage he’s shown in being honest about the past and it’s right that we do our best to support him. He has our best wishes for the next step in his career.”



