Six Day riders upset with doping controllers

Doping controllers caused a commotion at the Gent Six-Day race by showing up early. The riders thought they would be tested during the race itself, which is “impossible”, according to Iljo Keisse.

The team of doping inspectors arrived at nine p.m, when the events were in full swing, and had to wait several hours until the races were finished.

Between the events it was impossible,” Keisse said to Sporza.be. “In the best case it takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete a doping control. That is impossible in a Six Day. After five minutes you have to be back on the track.”

"A doping control during a race simply cannot be fair,” he continued. “It's not possible during a road race either. Although you might set up a tent at the feed zone.”

He gave his sample after the racing was finished for the day, which doctor Hans Cooman, who led the testing for the Flanders Community, said was just fine.

He denied that testing would have to be made during the race. “That is false,” he told Belga. During the race, “the riders are simply informed by me and my staff of the anti-doping controls. Those who can, may give their samples at that time. Otherwise they can choose to do so after the racing. The riders are free to choose.”

Keisse would be particularly sensitive to doping controls at this race. In 2008, after he won the event, he tested positive for cathine and HCT. The charges were ultimately dismissed earlier this month, allowing him to ride again.