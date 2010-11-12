Keisse free to race Gent Six Day after doping suspension suspended

Iljo Keisse speaks about his first night back racing in Gent, after a year to forget. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The Belgian Court of Appeals in Brussels has overturned a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which handed Iljo Keisse a two-year suspension for a 2008 doping positive, allowing his return in time for his home Six Day in Gent, Sporza reported today.

The court decided the 27-year-old Belgian should be free to race pending a final decision in April.

Keisse tested positive for Cathine and Hydrochlorothiazide (HCT) in a sample taken at the 2008 Gent Six Day, which Keisse won with partner Robert Bartko.

Keisse successfully argued that the positive for Cathine came from a cold medicine and HCT from a food supplement, and his doping charges were dismissed by the Belgian federation one year ago, just before the 2009 Gent Six Day. Keisse was reunited with Bartko for the race last year, and came second to the Danish pair of Alex Rasmussen and Michael Mørkøv.

He signed with Quick Step for the 2010 road season, but his season was first interrupted by a broken collarbone sustained while warming up for the track world championships, then by the decision from CAS in July which reversed the Belgian federation's dismissal of his doping charges.

Keisse was to have served the last 13 months of his suspension after sitting out for 11 months following his positive. He was not to return until August 6, 2011.