Sinkewitz cleared of HGH doping charges

Patrik Sinkewitz has been cleared of charges that he illegally used human growth hormone (HGH). The World Anti-Doping Agency's guidelines for the values were not shown to be scientifically reliable, according to the German Sports Court in Cologne.

The positive test was announced in March 2011, and the German, then riding for Farnese Vini- Neri Sottoli was the first cyclist to be suspended for using HGH. He has consistently denied the charges.

The NADA has said it will appeal the decision. “We are not in agreement with this ruling. In particular, it is not explained why these high values were measured in Mr. Sinkewitz's blood. Therefore we will appeal to the CAS,” NADA chief legal adviser Dr. Lars Mortsiefer told the dpa news agency.

This ruling “has a fundamental meaning for sports law,” Sinkewitz's attorney, Rainer Cherkah, said. “It looks right now like a stage win” for his client.

Sinkewitz served a one-year suspension after testing positive for testosterone before the Tour de France 2007, and would face a lifetime ban if doping charges were again upheld.