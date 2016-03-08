Sinkeldam returns to racing after Giant-Alpecin's training crash

Image 1 of 7 Tour de France boss Christian Prudhomme with Ramon Sinkeldam and Bert De Backer at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 7 The Dutch RR podium: Ramon Sinkeldam, Niki Terpstra and Danny van Poppel (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 7 Terpstra beats Sinkeldam and Van Poppel to the line. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin). (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 7 Zico Waeytens (Team Giant-Alpecin) would finish second on the final stage (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad) Image 7 of 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: ©QCF/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)

Ramon Sinkledam, one of six Giant-Alpecin riders injured in a head-on collision with an automobile in January while the team was training in Spain, will return to competition this week at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Sinkeldam, 27, has not raced so far this season after being involved in the crash that also included John Degenkolb, Chad Haga, Warren Barguil, Fredrik Ludvigsson, and Max Walscheid.

Ludvigsson is the only other rider involved in the January 23 crash who has returned to racing. He competed in the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Del Sol in February.

Degenkolb suffered a serious hand injury that needed surgery, confirming later that the end of a finger had almost been entirely severed. Barguil suffered a fractured scaphoid, while Walscheid fractured his hand and tibia and Sinkeldam broke his shoulder blade.

Haga who took the brunt of the collision and was airlifted to a hospital in Valencia, where he received medical attention for neck and facial injuries and an orbital fracture. He had a deep laceration that involved his chest, neck, chin and lip, as well as contusions and abrasions across his body. He is currently recovering at home in Tuscany.

Ludvigsson, a 21-year-old from Sweden, escaped with multiple scratches and bruises.

Sinkeldam’s return at Tirreno-Adriatico was welcome news for the team, although the diminished roster has changed its goals for the seven-day WorldTour race.

"Our goal for Tirreno will be to go for stage results," said Giant-Alpecin director Marc Reef. "With our sprinter Nikias [Arndt] coming back from a knee injury we needed to change our tactics a bit and apply a broader approach.

"Tirreno traditionally represents multiple stages with difficult finales, so next to Nikias we will also have Zico [Waeytens] to go for results in those scenarios," Reef said. "We are glad to have Ramon back in the team for the first time since the accident. He will get the opportunity to get back into racing first."

Neo-pro Søren Kragh Andersen makes his WorldTour debut having started his Giant-Alpecin career with sixth place and the best young rider classification at the Tour of Qatar.

The Italian race starts with a team time trial before tackling various different terrains, including sprint and mountain stages and finishing off with an individual time trial of 10km.

Giant-Alpecin roster for Tirreno-Adriatico: Søren Kragh Andersen, Nikias Arndt, Bert De Backer, Carter Jones, Ramon Sinkeldam, Tom Stamsnijder, Albert Timmer and Zico Waeytens.

