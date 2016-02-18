Giant-Alpecin pull out of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Team lacking enough riders after driver decimated team at camp
The Giant-Alpecin team have withdrawn from the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad next week. The German team is missing a number of riders, including Classics specialist John Degenkolb, after a driver ran into the team during their camp in Calpe, Spain last month.
Giant-Alpecin confirmed the news to Cyclingnews, but said they would line up for Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne the next day.
According to Sporza, the team made the decision because of the injuries to six of their riders, combined with other groups racing at Tour of Oman and the Ruta del Sol.
The news was disappointing to Zico Waeytens, who had the race as a target. "It is a decision of the team," Waeytens said. "Of course I am sorry, but I have to respect their choice.
"The team has been affected by exceptional circumstances, and people need to understand that."
The team is still keeping quiet about the crash, and Waeytens is no exception. "Actually, I prefer not to talk much more about the incident. John is doing well, that is the main thing. We are now looking forward with the team we have. We'll see when John is back again."
Waeytens was sixth in the sprint at Tour of Oman today behind Alexander Kristoff and is still hopeful for a good spring campaign. "I feel good, morale is good and I am motivated. I hope to have a good spring. We'll see what role the team has for me to play."
