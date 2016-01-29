Degenkolb could return for cobbled Classics, says Giant-Alpecin manager

Image 1 of 7 John Degenkolb gets his cobble for winning Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 John Degenkolb shows off the 2016 Giant-Alpecin colours Image 3 of 7 John Degenkolb gives a thimbs up despite his training crash in Spain (Image credit: John Degenkolb/Facebook) Image 4 of 7 Team manager Iwan Spekenbrink talks about his riders Image 5 of 7 John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) wins the final stage of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Team manager Iwan Spekenbrink talks about the team's philosophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 John Degenkolb a few days after his training crash in Calpe (Image credit: John Degenkolb/Facebook)

Giant-Alpecin team manager Iwan Spekenbrink has suggested that John Degenkolb could still ride the cobbled Classics, despite the injuries he suffered in the Giant-Alpecin training crash on Saturday, saying that comments by Spanish doctor Pedro Cavadas should be taken with a pinch of salt, with Degenklb already thinking of his comeback despite his serious injuries.

Cavadas, who performed reconstructive surgery to save the tip of Degenkolb's left index finger, said the German, who also fractured the radius in his left arm and suffered a wound on his upper leg, would be out of action for three months.

Spekenbrink noted that it is impossible to put a date on a return to racing, but said that the German, who has returned home for further treatment, should be back racing in April and did not rule out an appearance at Paris-Roubaix, though he did concede that the Classics are now a write-off from a competitive point of view.

“The scenario is that he will not be in the Classics, or at least not at his full strength,” Spekenbrink told Cyclingnews.

“We were a bit surprised by Spanish doctor from hospital making statements about what time it takes for a rider to come back. That’s one source but of course we rely on our own doctor who coordinates things. We cannot yet say when he will be back – it will take a bit of time to define. It depends on how his arm and hand recover, when the right time is to be on the bike to have no cast on his arm. There are some steps in his recovery that cannot be defined by saying ‘that takes so many days’. It’s an estimation in progress.”

A big blow for Giant-Alpecin

Warren Barguil, Chad Haga, Ramon Sinkeldam, Frederik Ludvigsson, and Max Walscheid also suffered injuries in the crash and the team has been set back severely, with Spekenbrink confirming to Cyclingnews that the team will be forced to miss certain races in the coming months. Degenkolb was the German team’s leading light last season, claiming a prestigious monument double of Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix, and the derailing of his Classics campaign is perhaps the most bitter pill to swallow.

“It’s a big blow; there are no other words than to say it’s a big blow," said Spekenbrink. "He was so focused on the Classics; they are very important, those monuments in the sport. We were very much prepared for them, so it’s very much a blow.

"However, after the experience of last Saturday, it puts everything in a different perspective. There are also races in May, June, July through to October with nice goals. The bad luck at one moment offers opportunities at other moments. Another good thing is that we have always have the races every year. Milan-San Remo will be there again in 12 months and again in 24 months, so he has plenty of opportunities."

At 27, Degenkolb does indeed have plenty of time to add to his monument haul, but the team manager's sense of patience is not a feeling shared at this point by the rider himself. Spekenbrink described how keenly Degenkolb is already thinking about when he can get back to racing - and winning - even in the aftermath of an accident that could have taken his life.

"Already in his head he's like, 'I have to get back'. He’s so driven, so motivated, so eager, and I really admire that," said Spekenbrink.

"I was even bit surprised to hear him like that; having survived such an incident maybe you would put things in a different perspective first, but it’s good to see how focused he is and how eager he is to show what he’s capable of.”

The latest episode of the Cyclingnews Podcast features an interview with Speckenbrink in which he talks about the crash, the aftermath and its impact from both a sporting and an emotional point of view. We also interview Cannondale team manager Jonathan Vaughters and discuss which we think is the best WorldTour kit of 2016.