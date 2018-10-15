Simon Yates to be crowned WorldTour champion ahead of Peter Sagan

Image 1 of 5 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates after stage 20 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Alejandro Valverde sports his new rainbow jersey at Tre Valli Varesine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan in the Vuelta's green jersey after stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Thibaut Pinot sprays the victor's champagne at Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) secures the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is set to be crowned 2018 WorldTour champion at the end of this week. The Briton remains at the top of the rankings after Il Lombardia and the Tour of Turkey wrapped up this weekend, with this week's Tour of Guangxi the final event on the WorldTour calendar.

There was no change in the top 10 after the weekend, with Yates, who has led the way since winning the Vuelta a España in the middle of September, standing ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) round out the top five.

Neither Yates nor Sagan have raced at WorldTour level since the Vuelta. Valverde, on the other hand, rode Il Lombardia on Saturday but made no significant inroads as he finished 11th. Even if he'd have won the race, the 500-point haul would still have left him just shy of Yates.

Yates stands on 3,072 points, with Sagan on 2,992 and Valverde on 2,609. None of them are racing the Tour of Guangxi, so there are no more opportunities for the standings to chance. In fact, no one in the top 15 is racing in China this week, so the only changes that can be expected are minor rises for Trek-Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven (19th), FDJ's Arnaud Démare (20th), and BMC's Richie Porte (25th). For Stuyven or Démare to crack the top 10 they'd have to win every stage and the overall.

The big riser thanks to this weekend's action was Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), whose 500 points for his Il Lombardia victory catapulted him 17 places into 17th overall. Runner-up Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) jumped some 23 places to go 35th, while third-placed Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) leaped 19 places into 37th. Fourth-placed Rigoberto Urán (EF-Drapac) moved 18 places to sit just outside the top 50, and fifth-placed Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was fifth at Lombardia and rose seven places into 18th.

Over at the Tour of Turkey, Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) finished fourth overall to move up nine places into 31st, while Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) all scored well at the race to make advances in the standings, though all outside the top 50.

Yates amassed the bulk of his lead at the Vuelta, though he did score well throughout the season. He won three stages at the Giro d'Italia and was successful in week-long races, with a stage win and second overall at Paris-Nice, a stage win and fourth overall at the Volta a Catalunya, and a stage win and second overall at the Tour de Pologne.

Yates has the WorldTour classification wrapped up but he sits second in the 'World Ranking', which works on a rolling 12-month basis, rather than from the start to the end of the season. Valverde leads those standings, with Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in third.

Back in the WorldTour rankings, the teams classification is set to be won be Quick-Step Floors, who have an unassailable lead over Team Sky in second and Bora-Hansgrohe in third.

The Tour of Guangxi begins on Tuesday and finishes on Sunday, after which the WorldTour awards will be given out at the UCI Cycling Gala.

UCI 2018 WorldTour Ranking

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3072 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2992 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2609 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2534 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2442 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2399 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2393 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2161 9 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1976 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 1975 11 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 1951 12 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 1803 13 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1610 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1530 15 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1516 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1515 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1500 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1480 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1456 20 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1448 21 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1447 22 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1417 23 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1403 24 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1380 25 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1368 26 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1324 27 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1323 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1209 29 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 1204 30 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1137 31 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1127 32 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 1101 33 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1095 34 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1072 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1046 36 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1021 37 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 991 38 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 987 39 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 980 40 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 956 41 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 929 42 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 906 43 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 904 44 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 858 45 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 842 46 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 842 47 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 842 48 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 841 49 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 807 50 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 798 51 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 797 52 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 779 53 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 775 54 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 774 55 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 750 56 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 741 57 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 728 58 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 698 59 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 686 60 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 669 61 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 664 62 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 640 63 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 629 64 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 619 65 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 618 66 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 608 67 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 577 68 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 564 69 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 560 70 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 537 71 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 520 72 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 512 73 Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin 508 74 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 497 75 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 497 76 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 462 77 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 462 78 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 459 79 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 458 80 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 457 81 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 455 82 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 454 83 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 448 84 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 443 85 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 442 86 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 416 87 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 413 88 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 406 89 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 404 90 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 397 91 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team 395 92 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 391 93 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 388 94 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 387 95 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 349 96 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 349 97 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 343 98 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 336 99 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 332 100 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 328

Team Ranking # Team Name Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 13048 pts 2 Team Sky 9818 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 8838 4 BMC Racing Team 8749 5 Mitchelton-Scott 8488 6 Astana Pro Team 7513 7 Bahrain-Merida 7394 8 Movistar Team 7218 9 Team Sunweb 7216 10 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6998 11 AG2R La Mondiale 6344 12 UAE Team Emirates 5430 13 Trek-Segafredo 5392 14 Groupama-FDJ 5092 15 Lotto Soudal 4684 16 Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 4246 17 Katusha-Alpecin 2727 18 Dimension Data 1896