Simon Yates to be crowned WorldTour champion ahead of Peter Sagan

No change at the top of the ranking after Il Lombardia and Tour of Turkey

Image 1 of 5

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates after stage 20

(Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 5

Alejandro Valverde sports his new rainbow jersey at Tre Valli Varesine

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Peter Sagan in the Vuelta's green jersey after stage 10

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 5

Thibaut Pinot sprays the victor's champagne at Il Lombardia

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 5

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) secures the yellow jersey at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is set to be crowned 2018 WorldTour champion at the end of this week. The Briton remains at the top of the rankings after Il Lombardia and the Tour of Turkey wrapped up this weekend, with this week's Tour of Guangxi the final event on the WorldTour calendar.

There was no change in the top 10 after the weekend, with Yates, who has led the way since winning the Vuelta a España in the middle of September, standing ahead of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar). Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) round out the top five. 

Neither Yates nor Sagan have raced at WorldTour level since the Vuelta. Valverde, on the other hand, rode Il Lombardia on Saturday but made no significant inroads as he finished 11th. Even if he'd have won the race, the 500-point haul would still have left him just shy of Yates.

Yates stands on 3,072 points, with Sagan on 2,992 and Valverde on 2,609. None of them are racing the Tour of Guangxi, so there are no more opportunities for the standings to chance. In fact, no one in the top 15 is racing in China this week, so the only changes that can be expected are minor rises for Trek-Segafredo's Jasper Stuyven (19th), FDJ's Arnaud Démare (20th), and BMC's Richie Porte (25th). For Stuyven or Démare to crack the top 10 they'd have to win every stage and the overall.

The big riser thanks to this weekend's action was Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), whose 500 points for his Il Lombardia victory catapulted him 17 places into 17th overall. Runner-up Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) jumped some 23 places to go 35th, while third-placed Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) leaped 19 places into 37th. Fourth-placed Rigoberto Urán (EF-Drapac) moved 18 places to sit just outside the top 50, and fifth-placed Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was fifth at Lombardia and rose seven places into 18th.

Over at the Tour of Turkey, Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) finished fourth overall to move up nine places into 31st, while Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nathan Haas (Katusha-Alpecin) all scored well at the race to make advances in the standings, though all outside the top 50.

Yates amassed the bulk of his lead at the Vuelta, though he did score well throughout the season. He won three stages at the Giro d'Italia and was successful in week-long races, with a stage win and second overall at Paris-Nice, a stage win and fourth overall at the Volta a Catalunya, and a stage win and second overall at the Tour de Pologne.

Yates has the WorldTour classification wrapped up but he sits second in the 'World Ranking', which works on a rolling 12-month basis, rather than from the start to the end of the season. Valverde leads those standings, with Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) in third. 

Back in the WorldTour rankings, the teams classification is set to be won be Quick-Step Floors, who have an unassailable lead over Team Sky in second and Bora-Hansgrohe in third.

The Tour of Guangxi begins on Tuesday and finishes on Sunday, after which the WorldTour awards will be given out at the UCI Cycling Gala.

UCI 2018 WorldTour Ranking

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3072pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2992
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2609
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2534
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2442
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2399
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb2393
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2161
9Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky1976
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb1975
11Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo1951
12Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team1803
13Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1610
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1530
15Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1516
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1515
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1500
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1480
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1456
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1448
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1447
22Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1417
23Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1403
24Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1380
25Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1368
26Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1324
27Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1323
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1209
29Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky1204
30Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1137
31Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1127
32Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates1101
33Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1095
34Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1072
35Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1046
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1021
37Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team991
38Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida987
39Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors980
40Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team956
41Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe929
42George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo906
43Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo904
44Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale858
45Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team842
46Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott842
47Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida842
48Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe841
49Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team807
50Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale798
51Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale797
52Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe779
53Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team775
54Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team774
55Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe750
56Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors741
57Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale728
58Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida698
59Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida686
60Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates669
61Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe664
62Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb640
63Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida629
64Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott619
65Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb618
66Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo608
67John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo577
68Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team564
69Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe560
70Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors537
71Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo520
72Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors512
73Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin508
74Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors497
75Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data497
76Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data462
77Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin462
78Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ459
79Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe458
80Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo457
81Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale455
82Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale454
83Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal448
84Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo443
85Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott442
86Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors416
87Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb413
88Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo406
89Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team404
90Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ397
91Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team395
92Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky391
93Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team388
94Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team387
95Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal349
96Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team349
97Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale343
98Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team336
99David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky332
100Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky328

Team Ranking
#Team NameResult
1Quick-Step Floors13048pts
2Team Sky9818
3Bora-Hansgrohe8838
4BMC Racing Team8749
5Mitchelton-Scott8488
6Astana Pro Team7513
7Bahrain-Merida7394
8Movistar Team7218
9Team Sunweb7216
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo6998
11AG2R La Mondiale6344
12UAE Team Emirates5430
13Trek-Segafredo5392
14Groupama-FDJ5092
15Lotto Soudal4684
16Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale4246
17Katusha-Alpecin2727
18Dimension Data1896

UCI World Ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team4168pts
2Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3160
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3106
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3092
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2991
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2777
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2744
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2693
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2663
10Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2545