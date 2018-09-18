Simon Yates surpasses Peter Sagan to top UCI WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 7 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) celebrates after stage 20 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 7 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 7 Peter Sagan in the Vuelta's green jersey after stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 7 Gavion Mannion on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 7 Jonny Clarke trans with UnitedHealthcare in Colombia earlier this year (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 7 Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 7 of 7 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Annemiek van Vleuten and Amanda Spratt on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With his victory in the Vuelta a Espana, Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates overtook Peter Sagan to move into the lead of the UCI WorldTour rankings.

The Briton racked up a whopping 1230 points thanks to his stage win on Les Praeres and his 10 days in the red leader's jersey. The results came on top of his tally from the Giro d'Italia, which he led for 13 days and won two stages, and his stage win and second place overall in the Tour de Pologne. Earlier in the season, Yates won a stage in Paris-Nice and in the Volta a Catalunya, and finished second and fourth overall, respectively.

Although Yates pushed Sagan to second in the WorldTour rankings, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in third, the world champion continues to lead the World rankings, which include all UCI-ranked results, over Quick-Step Floors' Julian Alaphilippe and Elia Viviani. Sagan failed to win a stage at the Vuelta a Espana but won Gent-Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix in the spring and then three stages at the Tour de France.

Shayne Bannan, Mitchelton-Scott's general manager lauded Yates' accomplishments.

"To see Simon at the top of the WorldTour rankings is testament to a lot of hard work and incredible results this season. As a team, we are especially proud of the fact he is 'home grown'. We saw him as a talent when we signed him as a neo-pro in 2014, but to witness how far he has come and how quickly he has achieved such success is incredible," Bannan said.

"Not only have we enjoyed a fantastic three weeks of racing, winning our first ever men's Grand Tour, but we now lead the UCI WorldTour in both the men and women's rankings."

Mitchelton-Scott's Annemiek van Vleuten leads both the UCI Women's WorldTour and the UCI World Rankings.

"2018 has been a fantastic season for both our men and women's teams and to have riders leading the WorldTour in both categories is a great acknowledgement of how consistent our riders have been throughout the year," Bannan said.

Quick-Step Floors, with its huge tally of victories this season, holds a sizeable lead in the teams rankings, with Team Sky in second and Bora-Hansgrohe narrowly ahead of Mitchelton-Scott in third.

The UCI Americas Tour wrapped up with the Colorado Classic, and Gavin Mannion finished atop the rankings thanks to his overall victory in that race. His UnitedHealthcare squad also finished the season as the top-ranked team.

UCI WorldTour Rankings as of September 16, 2018

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3072 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2992 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2539 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2534 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2442 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2399 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2393 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 2161 9 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 1977 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 1976 11 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 1921 12 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 1803 13 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1610 14 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1530 15 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1516 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1515 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1456 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1448 19 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1447 20 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1417 21 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1380 22 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1369 23 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1323 24 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 1319 25 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1255 26 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1228 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1179 28 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 1144 29 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1137 30 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1075 31 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1052 32 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1019 33 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 1001 34 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1000 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 981 36 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 956 37 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 937 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 904 39 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 899 40 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 862 41 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 858 42 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 843 43 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 842 44 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 832 45 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 821 46 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 821 47 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 807 48 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 798 49 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 775 50 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 774 51 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 759 52 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 741 53 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 698 54 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 683 55 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 678 56 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 667 57 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 659 58 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 646 59 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 631 60 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 629 61 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 620 62 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 608 63 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 603 64 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 599 65 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 564 66 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 560 67 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 556 68 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 538 69 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 522 70 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 520 71 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 514 72 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 512 73 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 498 74 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 497 75 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 462 76 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 462 77 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 459 78 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 458 79 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 457 80 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 455 81 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 448 82 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 444 83 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 442 84 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 416 85 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 405 86 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 397 87 Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 396 88 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 395 89 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 387 90 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 386 91 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 383 92 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 349 93 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 349 94 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 343 95 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 336 96 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 332 97 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 329 98 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 328 99 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 325 100 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo 310

Teams rankings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 12864 pts 2 Team Sky 9753 3 Bora-Hansgrohe 8459 4 Mitchelton-Scott 8423 5 BMC Racing Team 8271 6 Team Sunweb 7141 7 Movistar Team 7138 8 Astana Pro Team 7116 9 LottoNL-Jumbo 6853 10 Bahrain-Merida 6659 11 AG2R La Mondiale 6334 12 UAE Team Emirates 5114 13 Trek-Segafredo 5106 14 Groupama-FDJ 4552 15 Lotto Soudal 4439 16 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3911 17 Katusha-Alpecin 2393 18 Dimension Data 1960

UCI World Rankings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3612 pts 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 3341 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 3154 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2894 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2883 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2793 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 2777 8 Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo 2530 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2463 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2417 11 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2312 12 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 2310 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 2247 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1995 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1965 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 1944 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1900 18 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team 1846 19 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 1715 20 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1706 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1624 22 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1543 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1541 24 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 1506 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1501 26 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1501 27 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1498 28 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1493 29 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 1445 30 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1435 31 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 1417 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1404 33 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1395 34 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 1367 35 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1337 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1288 37 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1261 38 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1252 39 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 1233 40 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1213 41 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1180 42 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 1136 43 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 1108 44 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 1081 45 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 1076 46 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1069 47 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 1056 48 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1046 49 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1044 50 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1028