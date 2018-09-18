Simon Yates surpasses Peter Sagan to top UCI WorldTour rankings
Sagan leads World rankings, Mannion seals Americas Tour
With his victory in the Vuelta a Espana, Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates overtook Peter Sagan to move into the lead of the UCI WorldTour rankings.
The Briton racked up a whopping 1230 points thanks to his stage win on Les Praeres and his 10 days in the red leader's jersey. The results came on top of his tally from the Giro d'Italia, which he led for 13 days and won two stages, and his stage win and second place overall in the Tour de Pologne. Earlier in the season, Yates won a stage in Paris-Nice and in the Volta a Catalunya, and finished second and fourth overall, respectively.
Although Yates pushed Sagan to second in the WorldTour rankings, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in third, the world champion continues to lead the World rankings, which include all UCI-ranked results, over Quick-Step Floors' Julian Alaphilippe and Elia Viviani. Sagan failed to win a stage at the Vuelta a Espana but won Gent-Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix in the spring and then three stages at the Tour de France.
Shayne Bannan, Mitchelton-Scott's general manager lauded Yates' accomplishments.
"To see Simon at the top of the WorldTour rankings is testament to a lot of hard work and incredible results this season. As a team, we are especially proud of the fact he is 'home grown'. We saw him as a talent when we signed him as a neo-pro in 2014, but to witness how far he has come and how quickly he has achieved such success is incredible," Bannan said.
"Not only have we enjoyed a fantastic three weeks of racing, winning our first ever men's Grand Tour, but we now lead the UCI WorldTour in both the men and women's rankings."
Mitchelton-Scott's Annemiek van Vleuten leads both the UCI Women's WorldTour and the UCI World Rankings.
"2018 has been a fantastic season for both our men and women's teams and to have riders leading the WorldTour in both categories is a great acknowledgement of how consistent our riders have been throughout the year," Bannan said.
Quick-Step Floors, with its huge tally of victories this season, holds a sizeable lead in the teams rankings, with Team Sky in second and Bora-Hansgrohe narrowly ahead of Mitchelton-Scott in third.
The UCI Americas Tour wrapped up with the Colorado Classic, and Gavin Mannion finished atop the rankings thanks to his overall victory in that race. His UnitedHealthcare squad also finished the season as the top-ranked team.
UCI WorldTour Rankings as of September 16, 2018
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3072
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2992
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2539
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2534
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2442
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2399
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2393
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|2161
|9
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|1977
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1976
|11
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1921
|12
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1803
|13
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1610
|14
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1530
|15
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1516
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1515
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1456
|18
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1448
|19
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1447
|20
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1417
|21
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1380
|22
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1369
|23
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1323
|24
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|1319
|25
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1255
|26
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1228
|27
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1179
|28
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|1144
|29
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1137
|30
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1075
|31
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1052
|32
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1019
|33
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|1001
|34
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1000
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|981
|36
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|956
|37
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|937
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|904
|39
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|899
|40
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|862
|41
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|858
|42
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|843
|43
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|842
|44
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|832
|45
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|821
|46
|George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo
|821
|47
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|807
|48
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|798
|49
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|775
|50
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|774
|51
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|759
|52
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|741
|53
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|698
|54
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|683
|55
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|678
|56
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|667
|57
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|659
|58
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|646
|59
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|631
|60
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|629
|61
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|620
|62
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|608
|63
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|603
|64
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|599
|65
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|564
|66
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|560
|67
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|556
|68
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|538
|69
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|522
|70
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|520
|71
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|514
|72
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|512
|73
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|498
|74
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|497
|75
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|462
|76
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|462
|77
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|459
|78
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|458
|79
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|457
|80
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|455
|81
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|448
|82
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|444
|83
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|442
|84
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|416
|85
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|405
|86
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|397
|87
|Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|396
|88
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|395
|89
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|387
|90
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|386
|91
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|383
|92
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|349
|93
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|349
|94
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|343
|95
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|336
|96
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky
|332
|97
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky
|329
|98
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|328
|99
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|325
|100
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|310
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|12864
|pts
|2
|Team Sky
|9753
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|8459
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8423
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|8271
|6
|Team Sunweb
|7141
|7
|Movistar Team
|7138
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|7116
|9
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|6853
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|6659
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6334
|12
|UAE Team Emirates
|5114
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|5106
|14
|Groupama-FDJ
|4552
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|4439
|16
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3911
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2393
|18
|Dimension Data
|1960
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3612
|pts
|2
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|3341
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|3154
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2894
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2883
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2793
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|2777
|8
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2530
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2463
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2417
|11
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2312
|12
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|2310
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|2247
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1995
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1965
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|1944
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1900
|18
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1846
|19
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|1715
|20
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1706
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1624
|22
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1543
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1541
|24
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|1506
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1501
|26
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1501
|27
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1498
|28
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1493
|29
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|1445
|30
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1435
|31
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1417
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1404
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1395
|34
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|1367
|35
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1337
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1288
|37
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1261
|38
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1252
|39
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|1233
|40
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1213
|41
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1180
|42
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|1136
|43
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1108
|44
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|1081
|45
|Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
|1076
|46
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|1069
|47
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|1056
|48
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1046
|49
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1044
|50
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1028
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|328
|pts
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|280
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|270
|4
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon
|263
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|222
|6
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|218
|7
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|183
|8
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|170
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|160
|10
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|155
|11
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|150
|12
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|150
|13
|Cristopher Javier Mansilla Almonacid (Chi) Start Team Gusto
|150
|14
|Dorian Javier Monterroso (Gua)
|148
|15
|Gonzalo Joaquin Najar (Arg) Sindicato de Empleados Publicos de San Juan
|145
|16
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|143
|17
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS
|133
|18
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|130
|19
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS
|125
|20
|Federico Nicolas Vivas (Arg)
|125
