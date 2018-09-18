Trending

Simon Yates surpasses Peter Sagan to top UCI WorldTour rankings

Sagan leads World rankings, Mannion seals Americas Tour

With his victory in the Vuelta a Espana, Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates overtook Peter Sagan to move into the lead of the UCI WorldTour rankings.

The Briton racked up a whopping 1230 points thanks to his stage win on Les Praeres and his 10 days in the red leader's jersey. The results came on top of his tally from the Giro d'Italia, which he led for 13 days and won two stages, and his stage win and second place overall in the Tour de Pologne. Earlier in the season, Yates won a stage in Paris-Nice and in the Volta a Catalunya, and finished second and fourth overall, respectively.

Although Yates pushed Sagan to second in the WorldTour rankings, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) in third, the world champion continues to lead the World rankings, which include all UCI-ranked results, over Quick-Step Floors' Julian Alaphilippe and Elia Viviani. Sagan failed to win a stage at the Vuelta a Espana but won Gent-Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix in the spring and then three stages at the Tour de France. 

Shayne Bannan, Mitchelton-Scott's general manager lauded Yates' accomplishments.

"To see Simon at the top of the WorldTour rankings is testament to a lot of hard work and incredible results this season. As a team, we are especially proud of the fact he is 'home grown'. We saw him as a talent when we signed him as a neo-pro in 2014, but to witness how far he has come and how quickly he has achieved such success is incredible," Bannan said.

"Not only have we enjoyed a fantastic three weeks of racing, winning our first ever men's Grand Tour, but we now lead the UCI WorldTour in both the men and women's rankings."

Mitchelton-Scott's Annemiek van Vleuten leads both the UCI Women's WorldTour and the UCI World Rankings.

"2018 has been a fantastic season for both our men and women's teams and to have riders leading the WorldTour in both categories is a great acknowledgement of how consistent our riders have been throughout the year," Bannan said.

Quick-Step Floors, with its huge tally of victories this season, holds a sizeable lead in the teams rankings, with Team Sky in second and Bora-Hansgrohe narrowly ahead of Mitchelton-Scott in third.

The UCI Americas Tour wrapped up with the Colorado Classic, and Gavin Mannion finished atop the rankings thanks to his overall victory in that race. His UnitedHealthcare squad also finished the season as the top-ranked team.

UCI WorldTour Rankings as of September 16, 2018

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3072pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2992
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2539
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2534
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2442
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2399
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb2393
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors2161
9Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky1977
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb1976
11Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo1921
12Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team1803
13Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1610
14Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1530
15Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1516
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1515
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1456
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1448
19Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1447
20Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1417
21Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1380
22Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1369
23Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1323
24Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors1319
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1255
26Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1228
27Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1179
28Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky1144
29Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1137
30Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1075
31Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1052
32Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1019
33Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates1001
34Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1000
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors981
36Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team956
37Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates937
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo904
39Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe899
40Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida862
41Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale858
42Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team843
43Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida842
44Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott832
45Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe821
46George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo821
47Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team807
48Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale798
49Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team775
50Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team774
51Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe759
52Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors741
53Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida698
54Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida683
55Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale678
56Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team667
57Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates659
58Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida646
59Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb631
60Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida629
61Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott620
62Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo608
63Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe603
64Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb599
65Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team564
66Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe560
67John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo556
68Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors538
69Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale522
70Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo520
71Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe514
72Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors512
73Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors498
74Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data497
75Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data462
76Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin462
77Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ459
78Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe458
79Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo457
80Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale455
81Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal448
82Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale444
83Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott442
84Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors416
85Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team405
86Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ397
87Robert Gesink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo396
88Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team395
89Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team387
90Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky386
91Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb383
92Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal349
93Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team349
94Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale343
95Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team336
96David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky332
97Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky329
98Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo328
99Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo325
100Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo310

Teams rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors12864pts
2Team Sky9753
3Bora-Hansgrohe8459
4Mitchelton-Scott8423
5BMC Racing Team8271
6Team Sunweb7141
7Movistar Team7138
8Astana Pro Team7116
9LottoNL-Jumbo6853
10Bahrain-Merida6659
11AG2R La Mondiale6334
12UAE Team Emirates5114
13Trek-Segafredo5106
14Groupama-FDJ4552
15Lotto Soudal4439
16EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3911
17Katusha-Alpecin2393
18Dimension Data1960

UCI World Rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3612pts
2Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors3341
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors3154
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2894
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2883
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb2793
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky2777
8Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo2530
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2463
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2417
11Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky2312
12Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott2310
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates2247
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1995
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1965
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky1944
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1900
18Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team1846
19Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1715
20Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1706
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1624
22Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1543
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1541
24Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida1506
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1501
26Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1501
27Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1498
28Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1493
29Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky1445
30Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1435
31Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott1417
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1404
33Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1395
34Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott1367
35Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1337
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1288
37Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1261
38Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1252
39Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors1233
40Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1213
41Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1180
42Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors1136
43Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe1108
44Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo1081
45Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates1076
46Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1069
47Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team1056
48Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1046
49André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1044
50Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1028

Americas Tour
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling328pts
2Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo280
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling270
4Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Manzana Postobon263
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors222
6Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale218
7Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky183
8Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky170
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy160
10Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale155
11Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale150
12Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team150
13Cristopher Javier Mansilla Almonacid (Chi) Start Team Gusto150
14Dorian Javier Monterroso (Gua)148
15Gonzalo Joaquin Najar (Arg) Sindicato de Empleados Publicos de San Juan145
16Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling143
17James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS133
18Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott130
19Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS125
20Federico Nicolas Vivas (Arg)125

 