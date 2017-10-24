Van Avermaet and Van der Breggen crowned 2017 WorldTour champions

Image 1 of 8 WorldTour winners Greg Van Avermaet and Anna van der Breggen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 8 UCI President David Lappartient (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 8 Belgian cycling president Tom Van Damme and Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 8 Greg Van Avermaet with UCI President David Lappartient (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 8 One of the highlights from the gala (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 8 Greg Van Avermaet and Anna van der Breggen talk to each other (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 8 Riders arrive for the UCI gala (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 8 The prize winners at the UCI gala (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) were officially crowned winners of the UCI WorldTour and Women's WorldTour, respectively, at the UCI Gala in China on Tuesday.

The ceremony, established last year, took place after the final stage of the Tour of Guangxi, the final event of the 2017 men's WorldTour calendar.

Van Avermaet, who won Paris-Roubaix, E3 Harelbeke, Gent-Wevelgem and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad this spring, already had top spot sewn up as early as September. Although he didn't ride Guangxi, he – unlike runner-up Chris Froome (Sky) and third-placed Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) – made the trip to China for the gala.

"I'm really proud to stand here and have this trophy in my hands," said the Belgian.

As well as the victories in the spring, Van Avermaet also finished runner-up at the Tour of Flanders and Strade Bianche, while later in the season he finished second at the GP de Québec, fourth overall at the BinckBank Tour, and recorded top 10's at the Clásica San Sebastián, Bretagne Classic and GP de Montréal.

He ended the year on 3582 points, with Froome – who won the Tour de France and Vuelta a España – second on 3452, and Dumoulin – who won the Giro d'Italia and BinckBank Tour – third on 2545. World champion Peter Sagan was fourth with 2544.

"It means a lot," said Van Avermaet. "It covers the whole year from the start to the end and it covers all races, so there are many contenders, like Froome, Dumoulin and Sagan. It's really hard to win this classification, and I'm really proud to have done it this year.

"I was really happy that they put some extra classics into the WorldTour because otherwise it would be almost impossible for me to win."

Van der Breggen was also in attendance to collect her trophy as winner of the second edition of the Women's WorldTour. The inaugural edition in 2016 was won by her teammate Megan Guarnier.

Like her fellow Olympic champion Van Avermaet, the Dutchwoman's success was rooted in the spring as she completed a stunning 'Ardennes triple', winning the Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the space of a week. She went on to pair it with stage race success, winning both the Amgen Women's Race and the Giro Rosa and finishing runner-up at the Boels Rental Ladies Tour.

"I'm really proud of the season I had. To be able to win the races I won was great, and I'm really thankful I can do that and enjoy this sport," said Van der Breggen.

The Dutchwoman ended the year on 1016 points, 27 ahead of compatriot Annemiek van Vleueten, winner of La Course and the Boels Rentals Ladies Tour. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, overall victor at the Women's Tour, claimed 856 points to finish third, as she had behind Van der Breggen in all three Ardennes Classics.

"Sitting on the table with those two talented girls is great, and I hope women's cycling will develop more and more with these girls and other girls. I'm proud I'm able to win beautiful races and to win this prize means a lot to me," said Van der Breggen. "A lot of girls are getting stronger and stronger. That's only a good thing, it shows women's cycling is developing really fast at the moment, and that's great to see."

Teams

The WorldTour rankings also include team classifications, and it was Van der Breggen's Boels Dolmans team who walked off with the women's trophy. The Dutch squad, thanks primarily to the success of the Olympic Champion, ended up on 3368 points, with Sunweb on 3050 and Orica-Scott on 2705.

"I think we have really good riders, and in the beginning of the season we were the best team in the UCI ranking and in the end we are the same," said team director Bram Sevens. "That's a big compliment to my riders."

On the men's side, it was Team Sky who topped the rankings thanks to Froome's Tour-Vuelta double. Quick-Step Floors may have won the most WorldTour races this season with 30 to Sky's 18, but Froome's haul for winning the general classifications of two Grand Tours helped them shade it by 12806 points to 12652.

"We've been banging on the door for long time. This year we really looked at the last part of the season, and succeeded," said Team Sky DS Brett Lancaster.

"We're all in this together, even guys leaving the team next year went all the way to tine end. We're over the moon. We'll take this back to our camp next week and present it on Thursday night at our end of year party."

Final 2017 WorldTour rankings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3582 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 3452 3 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2545 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 2544 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2196 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2171 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2105 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors 2050 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 2049 10 Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1987 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1893 12 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1882 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1811 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin 1806 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1686 16 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1569 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1524 18 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 1465 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1464 20 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 1360 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1326 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 1317 23 Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 1276 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1275 25 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 1266 26 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1214 27 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1191 28 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 1170 29 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 1159 30 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1128 31 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1120 32 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1117 33 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 1067 34 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1049 35 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1031 36 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 990 37 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb 977 38 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 929 39 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 917 40 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 910 41 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 887 42 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 881 43 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 853 44 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott 830 45 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 810 46 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 797 47 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 788 48 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 776 49 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 776 50 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 775

Men's Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 12806 pts 2 Quick-Step Floors 12652 3 BMC Racing Team 10961 4 Team Sunweb 8033 5 Trek-Segafredo 7934 6 Movistar Team 7399 7 Orica-Scott 7190 8 Bora-Hansgrohe 6516 9 AG2R La Mondiale 6316 10 Cannondale-Drapac 5748 11 Katusha-Alpecin 5619 12 UAE Team Emirates 5494 13 Lotto Soudal 5466 14 Bahrain-Merida 5277 15 Astana Pro Team 5018 16 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4846 17 FDJ 3616 18 Dimension Data 2575

2017 UCI Women's WorldTour Individual Rankings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1016 pts 2 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women 989 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling 856 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 803 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 630 6 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 626 7 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 623 8 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 614 9 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 518 10 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini 457 11 Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling 452 12 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 429 13 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 427 14 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 373 15 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 347 16 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 334 17 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 321 18 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 320 19 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 320 20 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 303 21 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 301 22 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 271 23 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 269 24 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 265 25 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini 260 26 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 251 27 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women 235 28 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope 225 29 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 221 30 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini 219 31 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 214 32 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women 202 33 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women 194 34 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 192 35 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women 181 36 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 180 37 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 168 38 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon SRAM Racing 161 39 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota 159 40 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 144 41 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 143 42 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 134 43 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 124 44 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 116 45 Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women 113 46 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 111 47 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 108 48 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5 103 49 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 102 50 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products