Van Avermaet and Van der Breggen crowned 2017 WorldTour champions

Sky, Boels Dolmans top teams rankings at UCI Gala in China

WorldTour winners Greg Van Avermaet and Anna van der Breggen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
UCI President David Lappartient

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Belgian cycling president Tom Van Damme and Greg Van Avermaet

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Van Avermaet with UCI President David Lappartient

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
One of the highlights from the gala

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Van Avermaet and Anna van der Breggen talk to each other

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Riders arrive for the UCI gala

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The prize winners at the UCI gala

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) were officially crowned winners of the UCI WorldTour and Women's WorldTour, respectively, at the UCI Gala in China on Tuesday.

The ceremony, established last year, took place after the final stage of the Tour of Guangxi, the final event of the 2017 men's WorldTour calendar.

Van Avermaet, who won Paris-Roubaix, E3 Harelbeke, Gent-Wevelgem and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad this spring, already had top spot sewn up as early as September. Although he didn't ride Guangxi, he – unlike runner-up Chris Froome (Sky) and third-placed Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) – made the trip to China for the gala.

"I'm really proud to stand here and have this trophy in my hands," said the Belgian.

As well as the victories in the spring, Van Avermaet also finished runner-up at the Tour of Flanders and Strade Bianche, while later in the season he finished second at the GP de Québec, fourth overall at the BinckBank Tour, and recorded top 10's at the Clásica San Sebastián, Bretagne Classic and GP de Montréal.

He ended the year on 3582 points, with Froome – who won the Tour de France and Vuelta a España – second on 3452, and Dumoulin – who won the Giro d'Italia and BinckBank Tour – third on 2545. World champion Peter Sagan was fourth with 2544.

"It means a lot," said Van Avermaet. "It covers the whole year from the start to the end and it covers all races, so there are many contenders, like Froome, Dumoulin and Sagan. It's really hard to win this classification, and I'm really proud to have done it this year.

"I was really happy that they put some extra classics into the WorldTour because otherwise it would be almost impossible for me to win."

Van der Breggen was also in attendance to collect her trophy as winner of the second edition of the Women's WorldTour. The inaugural edition in 2016 was won by her teammate Megan Guarnier.

Like her fellow Olympic champion Van Avermaet, the Dutchwoman's success was rooted in the spring as she completed a stunning 'Ardennes triple', winning the Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the space of a week. She went on to pair it with stage race success, winning both the Amgen Women's Race and the Giro Rosa and finishing runner-up at the Boels Rental Ladies Tour.

"I'm really proud of the season I had. To be able to win the races I won was great, and I'm really thankful I can do that and enjoy this sport," said Van der Breggen.

The Dutchwoman ended the year on 1016 points, 27 ahead of compatriot Annemiek van Vleueten, winner of La Course and the Boels Rentals Ladies Tour. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, overall victor at the Women's Tour, claimed 856 points to finish third, as she had behind Van der Breggen in all three Ardennes Classics.

"Sitting on the table with those two talented girls is great, and I hope women's cycling will develop more and more with these girls and other girls. I'm proud I'm able to win beautiful races and to win this prize means a lot to me," said Van der Breggen. "A lot of girls are getting stronger and stronger. That's only a good thing, it shows women's cycling is developing really fast at the moment, and that's great to see."

Teams

The WorldTour rankings also include team classifications, and it was Van der Breggen's Boels Dolmans team who walked off with the women's trophy. The Dutch squad, thanks primarily to the success of the Olympic Champion, ended up on 3368 points, with Sunweb on 3050 and Orica-Scott on 2705.

"I think we have really good riders, and in the beginning of the season we were the best team in the UCI ranking and in the end we are the same," said team director Bram Sevens. "That's a big compliment to my riders."

On the men's side, it was Team Sky who topped the rankings thanks to Froome's Tour-Vuelta double. Quick-Step Floors may have won the most WorldTour races this season with 30 to Sky's 18, but Froome's haul for winning the general classifications of two Grand Tours helped them shade it by 12806 points to 12652.

"We've been banging on the door for long time. This year we really looked at the last part of the season, and succeeded," said Team Sky DS Brett Lancaster.

"We're all in this together, even guys leaving the team next year went all the way to tine end. We're over the moon. We'll take this back to our camp next week and present it on Thursday night at our end of year party."

Final 2017 WorldTour rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3582pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky3452
3Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2545
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe2544
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2196
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2171
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2105
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Quick-Step Floors2050
9Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb2049
10Alberto Contador (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1987
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1893
12Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team1882
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1811
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin1806
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1686
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1569
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1524
18Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1465
19Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1464
20Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac1360
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1326
22Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ1317
23Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida1276
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1275
25Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky1266
26Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1214
27Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1191
28Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky1170
29Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors1159
30Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1128
31Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1120
32Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1117
33Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott1067
34Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb1049
35Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1031
36John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo990
37Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Sunweb977
38Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates929
39Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac917
40Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale910
41Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida887
42Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale881
43Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal853
44Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-Scott830
45Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team810
46Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky797
47André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal788
48Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team776
49Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott776
50Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data775

Men's Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky12806pts
2Quick-Step Floors12652
3BMC Racing Team10961
4Team Sunweb8033
5Trek-Segafredo7934
6Movistar Team7399
7Orica-Scott7190
8Bora-Hansgrohe6516
9AG2R La Mondiale6316
10Cannondale-Drapac5748
11Katusha-Alpecin5619
12UAE Team Emirates5494
13Lotto Soudal5466
14Bahrain-Merida5277
15Astana Pro Team5018
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo4846
17FDJ3616
18Dimension Data2575

2017 UCI Women's WorldTour Individual Rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1016pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women989
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling856
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women803
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5630
6Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5626
7Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam623
8Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women614
9Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team518
10Chloe Hosking (Aus) Alé Cipollini457
11Marianne Vos (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling452
12Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam429
13Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing427
14Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam373
15Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling347
16Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team334
17Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing321
18Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam320
19Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope320
20Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team303
21Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing301
22Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women271
23Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women269
24Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5265
25Janneke Ensing (Ned) Alé Cipollini260
26Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team251
27Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women235
28Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope225
29Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana221
30Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Alé Cipollini219
31Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam214
32Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women202
33Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica Scott Women194
34Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam192
35Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women181
36Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling180
37Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team168
38Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon SRAM Racing161
39Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota159
40Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank144
41Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling143
42Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team134
43Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling124
44Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam116
45Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women113
46Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling111
47Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling108
48Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5103
49Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling102
50Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products

Team Rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3273pts
2Team Sunweb Women2153
3Wiggle High51824
4Orica Scott Women1821
5Canyon SRAM Racing1505
6WM3 Pro Cycling1414
7Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team1228
8Alé Cipollini994
9Cylance Pro Cycling763
10FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope662
11BTC City Ljubljana512
12Astana Women's Team398
13Lensworld-Kuota300
14Team Virtu Cycling278
15UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling259
16Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank255
17Drops Cycling Team245
18Hitec Products243
19BePink Cogeas223
20Lotto Soudal Ladies114
21Servetto Giusta92
22Lares-Waowdeals91
23Aromitalia Vaiano58
24Team WNT Pro Cycling52
25Australia40
26Lointek39
27Rally Cycling Women38
28Hagens Berman / Supermint28
29Sho-Air Twenty2025
30Valcar PBM24
31China Chongming - Liv Pro Cycling24
32Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team22
33Conceria Zabri-Fanini-Guerciotti14
34Team Illuminate14
35US National Team10
36Norway4