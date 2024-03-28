'Should we then just throw in the towel?' – Jorgenson responds to critics after Dwars door Vlaanderen win

By Dani Ostanek
published

'I hope we honoured the display that Wout van Aert was planning to put on'

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike) tackles the cobbles on the way to winning the 2024 Dwars door Vlaanderen
Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike) tackles the cobbles on the way to winning the 2024 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dwars door Vlaanderen winner Matteo Jorgenson responded to criticism he received after Wednesday's race for continuing to race on following the mass crash which saw his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Wout van Aert abandon with multiple fractures.

Van Aert hit the deck hard along with several other big names including Mads Pedersen, Jasper Stuyven, and Biniam Girmay at 67km from the finish, leaving Jorgenson among a select group at the front of the race to contest the final of the Tour of Flanders warm-up.

