Dwars door Vlaanderen crash update – Surgery for Van Aert, Stuyven and Kirsch

By Simone Giuliani
published

Crash impacts riders and teams ahead of Sunday's Tour of Flanders

WAREGEM BELGIUM MARCH 27 Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarche Wanty competes during the 78th Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2024 Mens Elite a 1886km one day race from Roeselare to Waregem UCIWT on March 27 2024 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
The Dwars door Vlaanderen peloton, including Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) before the crash took its toll (Image credit: Getty Images)

The mournful cries of Wout Van Aert after the Dwars door Vlaanderen crash were accompanied by the brutal vision of a number of riders and bikes scattered across the road, with ripped jerseys and the painful consequences of hitting the road at hard at speed.

Some were taken to hospital for treatment, others were forced to quit the race and some were able to ride on but the injury updates flowed through in the hours after the race and into Thursday as Van Aert, Stuyven and Kirsch underwent surgery and riders awoke in pain.

The Dwars door Vlaanderen crash meant 'the cycling world shifted on its axis' as Barry Ryan wrote in his reflection on Van Aert's ill-fated relationship with the Classics and what it means for the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix and the sport.

