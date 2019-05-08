Shimano Tiagra gets hydraulic disc brakes

Image 1 of 5 The new Shimano Tiagra lever (Image credit: Shimano) Image 2 of 5 The new Shimano Tiagra front disc brake caliper (Image credit: Shimano) Image 3 of 5 The new Shimano Tiagra rear disc brake caliper (Image credit: Shimano) Image 4 of 5 Shimano have added a 48/34 chainring combination to the Tiagra chainring offering (Image credit: Shimano) Image 5 of 5 Shimano have also launched Tiagra level disc brake hubs (Image credit: Shimano)

Shimano have launched an upgraded Tiagra groupset, which is announced alongside a new gravel-specific groupset from the Japanese components giant.

Shimano Tiagra is an entry-level groupset from the company, and is now available as a hydraulic disc brake groupset alongside a 10-speed, double-chainring drivetrain system. Shimano say the updates promise an enhanced cycling experience for riders new to road biking.

New Shimano Tiagra brake/shift levers (ST-4720-L/R) replace the previous iteration, non-series components and feature a new, slimmer construction in line with more advanced groupset components. A smaller, short reach lever is also available for riders with smaller hands, which is also seen at Shimano 105 and Ultegra levels.

Shimano say the shifting mechanisms have also been upgraded in the new shifters and provide quicker shifts up or down the cassette.

Shimano have also added a smaller chainring combination of 48/34 to the current Tiagra line-up of 52/36 and 50/34 chainring options.

Alongside the new shifters, hydraulic disc brakes and chainrings, Shimano also adds disc-brake-specific hubs to the Shimano Tiagra line-up. The thru-axle hubs are available in 10- or 11-speed (for use with 11-speed derailleurs) and offered in 28H or 32H options.

Shimano say the new Tiagra components will be available in Europe from June.