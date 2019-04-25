Campagnolo launches Chorus 12-speed

Image 1 of 7 The new crankset features a similar carbon aesthetic as the Record and Super Record versions (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 2 of 7 The new 12-speed Campagnolo Chorus rear derailleur fits all three of the new cassette options (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 3 of 7 The new rim brake Campagnolo Chorus levers are nearly identical to the more expensive Record or Super Record options but adopt aluminium levers instead of carbon (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 4 of 7 Campagnolo's new Chorus rim brake (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 5 of 7 The new 12-speed Campagnolo Chorus cassettes are compatible with the 12-speed Record and Super Record groupsets (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 6 of 7 A closer look at the new Campagnolo Chorus front derailleur (Image credit: Campagnolo) Image 7 of 7 The new Campagnolo Chorus levers for the disc brake groupset (Image credit: Campagnolo)

Campagnolo has launched a new 12-speed Chorus groupset, which sits below the more superior Record and Super Record groupsets but features plenty of trickle-down tech from its bigger siblings.

Campagnolo was the first of the big three groupset manufacturers – Campagnolo, Shimano and SRAM – to launch a 12-speed groupset last year, updating the groupsets earlier this year with an electronic version of the Super Record groupset. The new Chorus groupset features similar ergonomics, mechanicals and aesthetics as the more expensive versions of the groupsets but uses different materials to attain a lower price point for consumers.

Campagnolo says that aside from a new aluminium brake lever – instead of the carbon Record and Super Record levers – the new Campagnolo Chorus Ergopower levers are nearly identical to the higher-tier components. The brake lever reach is adjustable via a small hex bolt to enable a comfortable fit for multiple hand shapes and sizes. Campagnolo’s one-lever-one-action mantra is also retained with thumb shifters located on the inside of the levers. The Ultra-Shift internals of the levers allows for multiple gear shifts of up to five sprockets in a downshift and three sprockets in an upshift.

Like the levers, the new Campagnolo Chorus front and rear derailleurs feature almost identical mechanical design as the 12-speed Record and Super Record counterparts, with material changes reducing costs and adding a small weight penalty. Campagnolo says the rear derailleur fits the three different rear cassette options of 11-29, 11-32 or 11-34 through the brand’s 3D Embrace technology.

The new groupset also features a Chorus-specific cassette, although the groupset is also compatible with cassettes from the more expensive groups, and vice-versa.

Where the levers and rear derailleurs swap carbon for aluminium, the Campagnolo Chorus crankset retains the steel/carbon Ultra-Torque construction, offering much of the aesthetic from the Record or Super Record options. Campagnolo says the new crankset has a 123mm BCD with crank arm lengths available in 165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm and 175mm options.

The Campagnolo Chorus 12-speed groupset is available in both disc or rim brake formats, with the new rim brake callipers offering tyre clearances of a claimed 28mm. The disc brake groupset uses the same calliper component as the Record and Super Record versions but introduces a new disc rotor and pad, which Campagnolo says is ‘long wearing but also modular and powerful’.

Campagnolo Chorus 12-speed weights (claimed), pricing