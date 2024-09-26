'She's already on road shoes' - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot primed for first road race since 2021 at World Championships

By
published

'She doesn't need to go with a particular ambition, I think she needs to explore to get back in the game' Ineos Grenadiers coach tells Cyclingnews

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot is 'definitely ready' to take on her first road race in over three years at the Zürich World Championships on Saturday, according to Ineos Grenadiers coach Kurt Bogaerts.

Bogaerts has worked with Ferrand-Prévot since she joined the British team as their only women's rider at the end of 2022 with the goal of winning Olympic mountain bike gold - the one race that had eluded her during an illustrious career.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.