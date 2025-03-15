'The nerves before each season start are always the same' – Marianne Vos eyes third decade in pro road racing

By published

Dutch superstar kicks off 20th pro season this Sunday in Italy at Trofeo Alfredo Binda

Marianne Vos during the 2024 Tour de France
Marianne Vos during the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

As she enters her twentieth season as a pro and starts the hunt for win number 256 of her career, you could be forgiven for thinking that Marianne Vos might be getting a little tired of life on the road and all the massive demands professional cycling makes on a person.

Furthermore, Vos now has multiple World Championships and Giro d'Italia wins, an Olympic gold, and a seemingly endless succession of Monument titles and Grand Tour stage victories already to her name – and that's just to mention the highest of the highlights. So perhaps the sense of having achieved almost everything the sport can offer might well be getting a shade overwhelming too.

Well, think again. As Vos readied for her 2025 road debut at the recent Visma-Lease a Bike training camp last month in Spain, she insisted that when her season gets underway – which it finally does this weekend at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda – despite the familiarity of it all, she'll be anticipating the familiar sensation of butterflies in the stomach, too.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

