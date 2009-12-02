Seven ProTour teams confirmed for Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 4 Oppy the Tour Down Under mascot (Image credit: Rachel Burke) Image 2 of 4 Robbie McEwen during stage two of this year's Tour Down Under, already suffering the effects of an accident the previous day. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 4 Mark Renshaw was on parade after an immaculate performance in the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 4 Graeme Brown (Rabobank) watches the other riders in the peloton. (Image credit: Tour de Perth)

Organisers of the Tour Down Under have confirmed the line-ups for six of ProTour teams that will compete in the 2010 edition of the race, from January 19-24.

The Tour Down Under website has listed the seven-man rosters for Columbia-HTC, Katusha, Milram and Rabobank. French teams Française des Jeux and AG2R La Mondiale were also listed by organisers, though both had confirmed their squads for the six-stage, ProTour event.

In addition, the release of the RadioShack startlist on Tuesday completes seven of the 17 ProTour teams that will participate in the race.

As expected Australian ProTour riders feature prominently on the team sheets. Robbie McEwen will lead Katusha at the after an injury plagued 2009 season. The Tour Down Under was one of the few races McEwen competed in this year. The event's curtain raiser, the Down Under Classic criterium, was also one of only three wins for the 37-year-old sprinter before his season-ending crash at the Tour of Belgium in May.

Columbia-HTC will enter the race with the US-based squad's full compliment of local talent. Michael Rogers and Mark Renshaw will join newcomers to the squad, Matthew Goss and New Zealander Hayden Roulston, in Adelaide. Winner of the 2007 Tour Down Under, German Andre Greipel will also return a year after he crashed out of the 2008 edition on stage three.

South Australian Luke Roberts will mark his return to ProTour racing with new squad Milram, while New South Welshman Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Tasmanian Wes Sulzberger (Française des Jeux) will get an early start to the season at home, too.

The ten ProTour teams yet to confirm their squads for the event are: Astana, Caisse d’Epargne, Euskaltel-Euskadi, Footon-Servetto, Garmin-Slipstream, Liquigas-Doimo, Omega Pharma-Lotto, Quick Step, Saxo Bank and Team Sky. They will be joined by a composite Australian national team and Professional Continental squad BMC Racing Team.

BMC were announced last month as a wildcard for the event and will be led by World road Champion Cadel Evans.

The seven ProTour squads so far confirmed for the 2010 Tour Down Under:

Ag2R La Mondiale Martin Elmiger (Switzerland) Cyril Dessel (France) Blel Kadri (France) Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukraine) Ren Mandri (Estonia) Anthony Ravard (France) Ludovic Turpin (France)

Columbia-HTC Andre Greipel (Germany) Michael Rogers (Australia) Bert Grabsch (Germany) Mark Renshaw (Australia) Marcel Sieberg (Germany) Mathew Goss (Australia) Hayden Roulston (New Zealand)

Katusha Robbie McEwen (Australia) Alexander Pliuschin (Republic of Moldova) Pavel Brutt (South Africa) Juan Ripoll Horrach (Spain) Denis Galimzyanov (South Africa) Stijn Vandenbergh (Belgium) Sergey Klimov (South Africa)

Milram Robert Forster (Germany) Markus Fothen (Germany) Artur Gajek (Germany) Thomas Rohregger (Germany) Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands) Luke Roberts (Australia) Bjorn Schrder (Germany)

Française des Jeux Timothy Gudsell (New Zealand) Thibaut Pinot (France) Yauheni Hutarovich (Belarus) Anthony Roux (France) Wesley Sulzberger (Australia) Jeremy Roy (France) Arthur Vichot (France)

Rabobank Graeme Brown (Australia) Stef Clement (Netherlands) Rick Flens (Netherlands) Tom Leezer (Netherlands) Koos Moerenhout (Netherlands) Jos Van Emden (Netherlands) Pieter Weening (Netherlands)

RadioShack Lance Armstrong (United States of America) Jason McCartney (United States of America) Thomas Vaitkus (Lithuania) Yaroslav Popovych (Ukraine) Daryl Impey (South Africa) Sébastien Rosseler (Belgium) Gert Steegmans (Belgium)

