Armstrong leads RadioShack at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 2 Johan Bruyneel plans for Tour Down Under with Lance Armstrong, r. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Lance Armstrong with Australia's Prime Minister Kevin Rudd (Image credit: AFP Photo)

RadioShack manager Johan Bruyneel has confirmed the team's line up for January's Tour Down Under, from January 17-24, 2010. The Belgian announced on his Facebook page that Lance Armstrong will lead the US-based team's seven-man squad as he once again commences his season at the Australian ProTour event.

Armstrong will be joined in South Australia by RadioShack teammates Daryl Impey, Jason McCartney, Yaroslav Popovych, Sébastien Rosseler, Gert Steegmans and Tomas Vaitkus.

It will be Armstrong's second appearance at the race after he marked his return from retirement with participation in this year's edition of the race. He will use the event for his later-season objectives at the Tour of California, May 16-23, and the Tour de France, July 3-25.

Steegmans and Rossler have both competed in at the Tour Down Under in the past, while Impey, McCartney, Popovych and Vaitkus will debut in the race.

The Tour Down Under will be RadioShack's first appearance in a ProTour event.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed



The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.