Sentjens declares he is innocent of EPO charges

The peloton is led up the Kemmelberg by Roy Sentjens (Team Milram). (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)

Roy Sentjens has denied using EPO despite the blood-boosting drug showing up in an out-of-competition doping control last month. He now fears that his career may now be over.

“I don't understand what is going on. I know everyone says this, but I'm really innocent,” he told Het Belang van Limburg. “I am perplexed.”

The UCI announced the positive doping control on Wednesday evening and Sentjens was provisionally suspended by both the UCI and Team Milram. He has requested that his B sample be tested.

The control was done at a training camp on Mallorca. “They were at my door at 6 a.m. According to my whereabouts, I didn't have to open my door at that time, but I have nothing to hide.”

“I'm in a mess,” he continued. “Milram is being tough on me. I must arrange and pay everything myself.” He flew home from the Vuelta a Espana Thursday.

The 29-year-old said he had little hope for the future of his professional career. “Maybe even the B sample will be positive. It is a thing which I cannot win. I fear for the end of my career.”