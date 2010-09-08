Sentjens positive for EPO

The peloton is led up the Kemmelberg by Roy Sentjens (Team Milram). (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be)

Roy Sentjens of Team Milram tested positive for EPO at an out of competition doping control last month, it was announced Wednesday night. Sentjens was removed from the Vuelta a España and provisionally suspended from racing.

Sentjens tested positive for a urine sample collected at an out-of-competition control on August 16, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said. He will remain provisionally suspended until the Belgian Cycling Federation can hold hearings on the matter. He has the right to request that the B-sample also be tested.

In a statement issued late Wednesday evening, team manager Gerry van Gerwen confirmed the provisional suspension. “The rider denied the allegations and has the right to request the UCI to attend the analyses of his B sample,” he said. Further more and in accordance to the internal regulations of Team Milram and the content of the riders agreement, an independent and WADA-recognised expert will investigate the test and provide a binding analysis to Team Milram and the rider. Awaiting the outcome of this independent investigation the rider will stay suspended.”

Sentjens, 29, was the best finisher for Team Milram in Wednesday's Vuelta stage, in 32nd at 2:25 down. He turned pro in 2002 with Rabobank, joining Predictor-Lotto from 2007 to 2009. The Belgian joined Milram this year. He had few victories, but his largest was Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in 2003.

This is the team's second doping case in its five years of existence. Alessandro Petacchi tested positive for salbutamol at the Giro d'Italia 2007. The team fired him in May 2008. The team let Igor Astarloa go that same year, citing "irregular blood values".