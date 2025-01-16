SD Worx-Protime and Amy Pieters reach 'amicable' settlement to contract dispute as former rider continues rehabilitation

SD Worx-Protime shared a positive update on the health of former rider Amy Pieters and revealed that a financial settlement has been reached following the legal proceedings concerning her contract.

It's been more than three years since Pieters' life was changed due to a training crash in Spain in December 2021, when she suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent three months in a coma.

A lengthy rehabilitation, which is still ongoing, followed for the Dutchwoman where she "learned to walk independently again", however, the effects of the crash are permanent and she "will always need care" due to impaired memory and extremely limited verbal communications.

The legal dispute between the two parties was revealed in May after Pieters and her representatives took SD Worx to court in the Netherlands, wanting confirmation that her agreement with the team met the criteria of an "indefinite" employment contract, which could entitle her to a lifetime salary. Pieters has received no income since her contract with SD Worx ended on January 1, 2023.

This process has now concluded amicably after a settlement was agreed.

"Amy Pieters (through her administrator) and SD Worx-Protime had a business disagreement over the settlement of the contract after Amy suffered a hard fall in 2021 and could no longer be active as a cyclist. This difference of opinion eventually led to court proceedings," read a statement on the team's website.

"Although both parties experienced this as very unpleasant, the personal relationship between Amy and Team SD Worx-Protime never came under pressure. The respect for each other was, and is, great. The parties are therefore pleased to report that an amicable resolution to the dispute has now been reached, allowing the ongoing proceedings to be terminated.

"Both parties are satisfied with the future of the negotiations and the settlement reached and see this as an opportunity to conclude an unpleasant period. Team SD Worx-Protime hopes Amy continues to recover. Neither side will make any further substantive announcements on the details of the deal."

Pieters is now living in an adapted flat in Amersfoort, months after completing her rehabilitation at the Daan Theeuwes Centre, a specialist facility dedicated to intensive neurorehabilitation in Woerden.

"Her memory is severely impaired and talking is not possible, which hampers her continued development. It proved incredibly difficult to find a place for Amy, based on her specific care. Amy's memory is very short-lived and she is also still limited to speaking and answering a single yes and/or no," read SD Worx-protime's statement.

"Her aphasia limits her to communicating more easily. She is unable to write sentences. Fortunately, her facial expressions are still very strong which makes her communication a little easier for those around her.

"Other than that, Amy can manage quite well. She does need to be guided, but after this, she is fairly independent."

While progress has been made slowly, she has shown improvements nonetheless, with the team still hopeful of a "brighter future". Pieters is 33 now and enjoying her new life in Amersfoort.

"Amy loves playing cards and various other kinds of games. This makes her happy and she really enjoys doing this. She seems to have adapted quite quickly in Amersfoort, as she and her neighbours often play cards or other games together," said the team.

"Amy is fortunately still a very cheerful woman. She is sociable and welcoming in her interactions. At times like these, her loved ones see a lot of character traits back from Amy as before her accident.

"As long as Amy shows improvements, no matter how small, everyone remains hopeful for the best possible recovery with a brighter future."