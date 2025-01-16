SD Worx-Protime and Amy Pieters reach 'amicable' settlement to contract dispute as former rider continues rehabilitation

'As long as Amy shows improvements, no matter how small, everyone remains hopeful for the best possible recovery with a brighter future' says WorldTour team

Amy Pieters (centre) with Anna van der Breggen and Christine Majerus back in October 2024 (Image credit: SD Worx-Protime)

SD Worx-Protime shared a positive update on the health of former rider Amy Pieters and revealed that a financial settlement has been reached following the legal proceedings concerning her contract.

It's been more than three years since Pieters' life was changed due to a training crash in Spain in December 2021, when she suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent three months in a coma. 

