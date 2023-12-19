SD Worx keep it colourful with updated kit design for 2024

Image 1 of 3 Chantal van den Broek-Blaak shows off the 2024 SD Worx kit (Image credit: SD Worx) The Dutch squad showed off their new kit design on a training ride (Image credit: SD Worx) A thumbs up from Chantal van den Broek-Blaak for the new look (Image credit: SD Worx)

As well as winning countless races from February to September and topping the UCI world rankings, SD Worx are known for racing in one of the more colourful kits in the Women's WorldTour peloton.

That won't changed for the 2024 season as the Dutch team unveiled their updated look – another bright, stand-out kit and an evolution rather than a revolution on their 2023 design.

Brought together by kit manufacturer Specialized, the new SD Worx kit is a slightly darker, purple-heavy design for the team's stars including Demi Vollering, Lorena Wiebes, Lotte Kopecky and Marlen Reusser to wear.

The white, six-pointed cross remains on the front of the jersey, albeit bolder in comparison to the 2023 kit, while the purple, pink, and orange fade has been swapped out for separate blocks of a similar colour scheme.

Sponsor-wise, SD Worx will be adorned by the same brands, with the title sponsor taking pride of place across the chest and secondary sponsors Yuzzu, Boels, Dolmans, and Finvision spread out across the shoulders, chest, and shorts.

Co-sponsor ProTime, the workforce management company which came on board last July, also features across the front of the jersey, while kit and bike sponsor Specialized – which re-upped its deal through 2028 back in October – also features prominently.

"The shirt stands out thanks to the colours that flow nicely into each other. Graphically it is a special jersey. We will easily spot each other in the peloton," said Wiebes, who last season scored 12 wins including stages of the Giro Donne and Tour de France Femmes.

"It's a beautiful kit. The same colours of our name sponsor SD Worx are once again in a new fresh look, which increases the recognizability. I am happy with it and look forward to racing in this shirt," said former Italian champion Elena Cecchini, who is back for a fourth season with the team in 2024.

The pair are joined on the dominant squad – they led the Women's WorldTour with 62 wins across the roster in 2023 – by Tour de France Femmes champion Vollering and world champion Lotte Kopecky.

The remainder of the team will largely remain the same for next season, with riders including veterans Christine Majerus and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak also returning along with young talents Blanka Kata Vas and Anna Shackley. Femke Gerritse is the team's sole confirmed addition so far this off-season with the 22-year-old joining from Parkthotel Valkenburg.