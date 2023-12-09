'Pure white, pure speed': UAE Team Emirates unveil new 2024 kit

Image 1 of 4 The new 2024 UAE Team Emirates jersey (Image credit: Pissei) The new 2024 UAE Team Emirates jersey (Image credit: Pissei) The new 2024 UAE Team Emirates jersey (Image credit: Pissei) The new 2024 UAE Team Emirates jersey (Image credit: Pissei)

UAE Team Emirates unveiled their 2024 kit on Saturday, with a new design made for the second year running by Italian brand Pissei.

Founded in Tuscany in 1978, Pissei made its debut in the WorldTour peloton in 2023, and globally, the 2024 design follows a familiar pattern from previous years.

“Pure white. Pure speed. Inspired by fast moving environments, the 2024 kit is completely white with a modern red, green and black geometric pattern,” the Pissei press release says.

As shown in the press release with pictures including Tadej Pogačar and teammate Tim Wellens riding in the new kit, the jersey’s new design is broadly similar in concept to the team's 2023, with the name of main sponsor UAE Emirates in large black and white lettering once again taking pride of place on the front.

Strikingly, as Slovenian national road champion in 2023, Pogačar’s personal modified design has the Slovenian flag’s colours in stripes around the lower part of the jersey.

What differs notably from the general team kit colours are the lower body design and jersey arms. The latter - in an ongoing series of alternating colours over the seasons - switch back from black to white, this time with red and black logos.



Prior to their single year with black in 2023 and between 2017 and 2018, the jersey arms were white in 2019 and 2010 and white with red flashes in 2021-2022.

In the other main change, Colnago and ADNOC logos remain in pride of place on the lower front segment of the jersey. But in a bid to emphasise and contrast the whiteness of the jersey, Pissei have introduced striking parallel geometrical red, green and black lines centres on the #WeAreUAE logo further down.



As for Pissei, its name with its heart logo remains in place on the upper right chest.

Pissei’s ongoing influence on the design has been notable since UAE moved on previous kit sponsors Gobik in 2023. Prior to the Spanish brand, UAE had used Champion System, who supplied the team from their launch in 2017 up to 2020.



Ranked the Best WorldTour team in 2023, UAE Team Emirates have further strengthened their team in 2024, with new signings including Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) and Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe).



Pogačar has yet to confirm his major goals for 2024, but these will likely include the Tour de France, the World Championships and the Olympic Games.