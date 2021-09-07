Scribe launches Re-Gen programme that lets you save money and the environment

Scribe has launched Re-Gen, an innovative new sustainability programme that allows its customers to save up to 40 per cent on a new pair of carbon wheels when they trade in a pair of used ones. If you're thinking of upgrading to a set of the best road bike wheels, the Re-Gen initiative could be of interest.

This news will particularly please those who are on the hunt for a new pair of the best lightweight wheels, but aren't fans of how difficult carbon fibre is to recycle and dispose of.

As all industries navigate a world where sustainability is part of the customer and business journey, these types of innovations are important. The reality is that many carbon fibre wheels are retired prematurely. A change in riding style (or standards) often triggers the desire for a new set of composite wheels, which might be unnecessary, but remains a market reality.

For Scribe, the Re-Gen programme is an effort to reuse and re-purpose carbon fibre wheels, diverting them from an unproven general waste disposal journey, which invariably ends at the landfill site.

How does the Scribe Re-Gen initiative work? Simple. The company offers customers up to a 40 per cent discount on its new Scribe wheel purchases, in exchange for used wheels.

The trading discount operates on a sliding scale. Wheels that are up to two years old are eligible for the full 40 per cent discount. Between two and three years, that goes to 30 per cent, and beyond three years, your used Scribe wheels will trigger a 10 per cent new purchase discount.

Scribe’s technicians will then busy themselves to refurbish and neaten returned wheels where necessary, and the Scribe goal is to then retail them through an official Re-Gen eBay store, with a one year warranty and comprehensive brand support.