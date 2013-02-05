Scott11 team becomes Gstaad-Scott team for 2013
New title sponsor and development team added
The international mountain bike downhill Scott11 team is becoming the Gstaad-Scott team after partnering with the Alpine destination of Gstaad Saanenland. Gstaad said it is committed to developing a new bike destination concept.
In 2013, Gstaad-Scott continues to attack in the downhill World Cup with its athletes Brendan Fairclough, Emilie Siegenthaler, Noel Niederberger, Floriane Pugin and four cross riders Adrian Weiss and Mirco Weiss. French youngster Patrick Thome has just teamed up with the squad. Former downhill pro Cyril Langeau, who was a teammate of manager Claudio Caluori back in 2002, is joining the team as sportive director.
The team is continuing with its one of its objectives to promote young riders in Switzerland. Therefore, it will also back a development team including Felix Klee, Pascal Tinner, Dominic Tinner, Manuel Marty and Tim Kälin.
