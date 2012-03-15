Scott11: New team, new set up, new partners

Image 1 of 8 Members of the Scott11 MTB Racing team (Image credit: Scott11 Racing) Image 2 of 8 A Scott11 rider in action (Image credit: Scott11 Racing) Image 3 of 8 A Scott11 racer zooms downhill (Image credit: Scott11 Racing) Image 4 of 8 A photo from the track walk in Pietermaritzburg (Image credit: Scott11 Racing) Image 5 of 8 Scott11 riders checked out the downhill course in South Africa (Image credit: Scott11 Racing) Image 6 of 8 The track walk of the downhill course in South Africa (Image credit: Scott11 Racing) Image 7 of 8 Scott11 team bikes, ready to go (Image credit: Scott11 Racing) Image 8 of 8 Bike cleaning time (Image credit: Scott11 Racing)

Scott11 decided to announce its new team as the 2012 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup starts this weekend in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

The new Scott11 squad, including Brendan Fairclough, Romain Paulhan, Floriane Pugin, Emilie Siegenthaler, Noel Niederberger and the four cross brothers Adrian and Mirco Weiss, met just a week ago for the first training camp in San Remo, Italy. A few days had to be enough to get used to each other and to the new equipment, before the riders flew to South Africa.

After the quite intense days in San Remo, the athletes relaxed for a day at the beach in Durban and walked the World Cup track on Thursday.

Fairclough described the course, "I walked the track today and it was much the same as last year just with a new top section. The top of the track looks fun to ride and will be very challenging if it decides to rain so lets hope for rain!"

"The last 70 percent of the track is on the flat with a few jumps that look too long to jump but we will see. It's going to be very important to pedal hard and for a long time. I'm very exited to be racing again even though this is not a good track its good to be with the team and racing a new bike."

The team is a UCI-registered elite mountain bike gravity squad.