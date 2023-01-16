Scott issues immediate stop-ride notice for Speedster bikes
Steerer tube failure found during internal testing
Scott Sports has today issued a voluntary recall notice on its Speedster bikes, covering both the model's road and gravel derivatives.
"Scott is conducting this recall due to an inhouse finding that the steerer tube/fork bridge can break, creating a possible fall hazard," explains the notice. A separate report provides further detail explaining that "traces of cracking within the fork steerer" had been found during internal tests.
"To date, there have been no accidents nor injuries reported as a result of the possible breakage, nor reports of failure," the notice continues.
The recall affects five models in total from Scott's 2022 range. Specifically, this includes the Speedster 40 and Speedster 50 road bikes, as well as Speedster Gravel 50, Speedster Gravel 40 EQ and Contessa Speedster Gravel 35 gravel bikes. A total of 1985 bikes are affected.
The at-risk models were sold in Europe, Asia and South America. Scott says customers in the USA or Australia are not subject to the recall.
Owners of these models are told to check underneath their fork bridge for a green dot. Those without the green dot are subject to the recall, while those with the dot are safe to continue riding.
Owners of affected models are being advised to immediately stop riding the bike and take it to an authorised Scott dealer, where they will receive a replacement fork free of charge.
Alternatively, owners can contact Scott at recall@scott-sports.com for more information.
