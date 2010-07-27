Schurter, Vogel renew with Scott Swisspower

Image 1 of 2 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) chases on th climb. (Image credit: Erhard Goller) Image 2 of 2 World champion Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) dismounting for some mud. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

World Champion Nino Schurter and Champery World Cup winner and last year's bronze medallist at the World Championships Florian Vogel renewed their contracts with the Scott-Swisspower Mountain Bike racing team for another four years each, running through 2014.

"I like the team's good spirit and the familiarity among the crew. The trust we have in each other makes me feel very comfortable," said Schurter. "We have everything it takes to be successful."

Both mountain bikers have been part of the team run by former World Champion Thomas Frischknecht since its inception. The squad is coached by Nicolas Siegenthaler.

The team often signs young riders and brings them up as their careers mature. "The concept of the team gives younger riders a chance to develop slowly and benefit from the experience of the team leaders," said Vogel, who won this weekend's cross country World Cup in Champéry. "Nino and I were lucky to grow up in such an environment. Now it's time to give something back and help the younger generation to develop. I'm excited to continue with this program for another four years," said Vogel.

Both riders have their long-term sights set on the Olympic Games in London in 2012.

Along with Schurter and Vogel, the team plans to sign four junior and under 17 talents, including Frischknecht's son, Andri.