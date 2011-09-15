Schlecks lead Luxembourg team at World Championships

Image 1 of 2 Stage winner Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) ready to get some racing done (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Andy and Fränk Schleck will lead the Luxembourg team at the World Championships road race, while their Leopard Trek teammates Stefan Denifl and Thomas Rohregger will support Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) in the Austria team.

The Schlecks will be joined by the four other Luxembourg pro riders: Laurent Didier (Saxo Bank-Sungard), Ben Gastauer (AG2R), Jempy Drucker (Verandas Willems-Accent) and Christian Poos (CCI Differdingen).

Bob Jungels, an Under 23 rider, is the reserve and could race if Andy Schleck decides to miss the world championships. He has not raced since August 28 in Colorado, and has recently missed several races due to the effects of dental surgery.

None of the Luxembourg riders were selected for the men's Elite time trial.

Austria is sending three WorldTour riders to Denmark for the Elite men's road race: Eisel, Denifl and Rohregger.

“For the pro road race, Bernhard Eisel surely has the best chance,” said national coach Franz Hartl.

Luxembourg for the World Championships:

Men's Elite road race: Andy Schleck, Fränk Schleck, Jempy Drucker, Christian Poos, Laurent Didier, and Ben Gastauer Alternate: Bob Jungels

U-23 time trial: Bob Jungels

Juniors Men: Christophe Braun, Gilles Heymes, Michel Hübsch, Antoine Mores and Tom Schwarmes

Women: Nathalie Lamborelle, Christine Majerus, Chantal Hoffmann and Fabienne Schauss

Austria for the World Championships:

Elite men's road race: Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad), Stefan Denifil (Leopard Trek), and Thomas Rohregger (Leopard Trek)

Men U-23 road race: Matthias Brändle (Geox), Marco Haller (Adria Mobil Cycling), Andreas Hofer (Team Tyrol), and Georg Preidler (Team Tyrol).

Men's U-23 time trial: Matthias Brändle (Geox) and Andreas Höfer (Team Tyrol)

Men's Junior road race: Daniel Biedermann (Adria Mobil Cycling), Tobias Derler (ASVÖ Volksbank Birkfield), and Daniel Paulus (Die NÖ Radunion)

Women's road race: Andrea Graus (Kleo Ladies Cycling Team), Jacqueline Hahn (ARBÖ ASKÖ Uniqa Kuota Sportstadt Graz) and Daniela Pintarelli (ARBÖ ASKÖ Uniqa Kuota Sportstadt Graz

Women's time trial: Jacqueline Hahn (ARBÖ ASKÖ Uniqa Kuota Sportstadt)

Women's Junior road race: Christina Perchtold (ARBÖ ASKÖ Uniqa Kuota Sportstadt Graz)