Chavanel and Voeckler to lead French team at World Championships

Image 1 of 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) did enough to inherit the overall lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Thomas Voeckler was quite grateful to retain the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sylvain Chavanel and Thomas Voeckler will lead the French men's team in the World Championships in Copenhagen next week. French national coach Laurent Jalabert has also picked Romain Feillu, who broke his collarbone in a crash at the Tour of Poland last month. He has worked hard to recover in time for the world championships and secured his place by finishing seventh in the Grand Prix de Fourmies on Sunday.

Chavanel, who rides for Quickstep, wore the leader's jersey for five stages at the Vuelta a Espana. He is also national road champion and finished second at the Ronde van Vlaanderen. Voeckler (Europcar) led the Tour de France for ten days and recently finished third in the GP de Plouay.

The other team members are Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), Yoann Offredo (FDJ), Biel Kadri (AG2R), Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Anthony Ravard (AG2R) and Anthony Roux (FDJ). Reserves are Christophe Riblon (AG2R) and Jeremy Galland (Saur-Sojasun).

Laszlo Bodrogi (Team Type 1) and Dimitri Champion (AG2R) will ride the time trial, with Damien Gaudin (Europcar) as the reserve..