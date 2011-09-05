Andy Schleck ruled out of GP de Québec and GP de Montréal

Image 1 of 3 As part of his programme to improve in time trials, Andy Schleck beefs up with pizza. This time next year he'll look like his derny driver. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 A tired but satisfied Andy Schleck at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Luxembourg's Andy Schleck looks like he's meditating as he checks his pair of shoes prior to a training session in Anglards de Saint-Flour. (Image credit: AFP)

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) will forgo the GP de Québec and GP de Montréal in order to undergo surgery to remove a wisdom tooth.

The Luxembourger suffered an infection to the root of his left wisdom tooth during the recent USA Pro Cycling Challenge, and a statement from his team explained that “complications demanded the surgical removal of the tooth.”

“I regret that I can’t take part in these two races because I love racing in North America, and I was very excited by the idea of taking part in these two Canadian races,” Schleck said, according to Le Quotidien.

Schleck will not be replaced in the Leopard Trek line-up for the two Canadian races. In his absence, Brice Feillu and Fabian Wegmann will be the headline names for the Luxembourg squad, which has been heavily linked with a merger with RadioShack in recent days. Schleck is expected to return to action at the GP Wallonie in Belgium on September 14.

“It’s a disappointment but we understand his decision and we wish Andy good health, hoping to see him on our roads next year,” said Serge Arsenault, organiser of the Canadian events, which take place on Friday and Sunday.

Leopard Trek team for GP de Québec and GP de Montréal: Brice Feillu, Fabian Wegmann, Anders Lund, Stefan Denifl, Martin Mortensen, Tom Stamsnijder and Bruno Pires.