Scandolara faces two-race suspension for 'threatening actions' after NCL Cup finale

Valentina Scandolara (Denver Disruptors) has been fined and issued a two-race suspension for NCL Cup races in 2024 for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct and threatening actions’ in a post-race confrontation with Paula Munoz from rival team Miami Nights following the conclusion of a women’s race in Atlanta, Georgia on August 20.

The three-race, points-based series contested among 10 invited co-ed teams came down to two teams to decide the overall winner last weekend. Those two teams – Miami Nights and Denver Disruptors – are both owned by the same event organisers, National Cycling League.

While the women’s race did not decide the outcome, that came in the men’s race where the Miami Nights won the overall title over the Disruptors, the women’s race was heated as the field battled for the largest number of points, 30% of the total available, on the final lap.

Broadcaster GCN+ provided a live stream of the races and caught Scandolara and the other rider as they rode past the finish line. Scandolara told Cyclingnews the cameras did not show the full story.

“Safety, honesty and fairness have always been on the top of my list of values as a rider, much before results or wins. I feel my long career in Europe has shown that I am a bearer of all the values the NCL stands for. I apologised immediately for my reaction, which looked bad and which I regret, but that wasn’t actually dangerous, and it followed an action which actually put my safety at big risk,” Scandolara said to Cyclingnews.

"I’m sad to see only my reaction has been taken into consideration as the camera missed what happened before that (action)."

The Disruptors rider said on social media that the Nights rider “deliberately shoved” her at high speed before the last corner of the race. Her shoving move was directed at Muñoz after the finish, which was what GCN+ cameras captured.

“My reaction after the line wasn’t pretty, but I was genuinely worried and stressed for my safety that has been jeopardised several times during the race. In the heat of the moment, I went to the responsible rider and let all my frustration out. This is not normally in my character, I’ve never done something like this in my long career and I think that this by itself is an indication that some lines have been crossed,” she posted to Instagram.

“I apologise to my team and to the spectators, that’s never nice to see, but after seeing Daniely Garcia on Saturday for the first time after her terrible, life-threatening crash just a few months ago, and having heartedly donated (along with many other Denver Disruptors riders and staff) towards her care and therapy through the gofundme page her own teammates created, I was expecting a very different behaviour in races, especially on her birthday.

“So again, I apologise to all for my out-of-character reaction, but I stand by my motivations and don’t condone some dangerous and pointless behaviours in bike racing, a sport that is already dangerous enough. Safety always has to come first.”

Scandolara went on to explain to Cyclingnews that the other rider in the incident had a GoPro camera on her bike, “It would be interesting also to know or see the other side of the story from that one. Not that it would change my wrong reaction, but to actually see the complete thing.

“I’m sad to see only my reaction has been taken into consideration as the camera missed what happened before that (action). That said, again, I regret having been overcome by emotions and stress after the line and I completely accept the decision of the NCL.

"But I wonder: if I didn’t slow down to avoid the crash, would I have been another Daniely Garcia and be here to respond to this?”

Garcia, a member of the Miami Nights, suffered severe injuries in a criterium earlier this season and underwent surgery for her leg.

The National Cycling League issued a statement late on Friday to confirm action taken against the Disruptors rider. The amount of the fine was not disclosed, and organisers did not name the races at which Scandolara would sit out. The 2024 season for the NCL Cup has not been announced at this time.

“The National Cycling League has a zero-tolerance policy towards unsportsmanlike conduct and threatening actions. As a result of such actions following the Women's Pro race at the NCL Cup Atlanta event on August 20, 2023, Denver Disruptors' Valentina Scandolara has been issued a fine and a two (2) race suspension for NCL races in 2024,” the National Cycling League statement read, citing Section 8(A)(5)(i) of the USA Cycling rules.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our riders and we will continue to reinforce the policies of USA Cycling and the National Cycling League. If any concerns or issues arise during a race, we encourage individuals to bring them to the attention of USAC officials rather than directly confronting other riders.”

The Miami Nights led the team standings heading into the Atlanta event, and gained distanced the Disruptors after the Saturday qualifying event. It came down to the men’s race to decide the final outcome, with the Miami Nights coming away with an 18-point margin of victory for the title.

While the NCL Cup showcased team tactics in the newly-created format of pro criterium racing, the teams have all competed on the US criterium circuit which includes the American Criterium Cup, a 10-race series. Among those races, Scandolara’s top finish, with two races to go, was at the Littleton Twilight Criterium outside Denver, Colorado, where she finished second in the elite women’s race.