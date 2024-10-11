‘I’ve never been as happy or successful’ – Sarah Gigante extends with AG Insurance-Soudal

When Sarah Gigante made the switch to AG Insurance-Soudal at the start of this season she was walking away from a contract with Movistar after two tough seasons that had left her with one win and little more than 20 race days. In contrast this year, during a far smoother 2024 with AG Insurance-Soudal, she has gathered the experience from over 40 days of racing, finished seventh in her debut Tour de France Femmes as well as captured her first Women's WorldTour stage and tour victories – it's no wonder she has signed up for more.

The Women's WorldTour team with development squad origins announced this week that the 24-year-old from Australia had put pen to paper to extend her initial one year contract by signing a new two year deal.

"Extending my contract with AG Insurance-Soudal is truly an honor and a delight. I’ve never been as happy or successful as I have been with this team," said Gigante in a team media release. "The environment here is both familial and professional, and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and the friendships I’ve made."

Gigante came to the attention of the broader cycling world when as an 18 year old, fresh out of the junior category, she launched into the combined U23/elite women's national title road race and took not just the under 23 jersey but the elite one as well. After that she continued to deliver domestically but her step up to the packed European peloton delivered a rockier path between the border restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, injury, illness and limited opportunity. However, 2024 has finally delivered Gigante her first full and largely un-interrupted top-tier season of racing,



"During my time with the team, I’ve learned some valuable lessons," said Gigante. "One of the most important is to focus on the positives and play to the strengths of both your team and your own skill-set."



"Like many riders, I have plenty of room for improvement, but this team has taught me to believe in myself and remember that Rome wasn’t built in a day. You can achieve a lot and be proud of your progress even while you’re still learning."

The rider, who captured the Women's Tour Down Under win in her first days of racing with AG Insurance-Soudal, hopes to be back to defend her title at the South Australian tour in January and, "most importantly" play a key role in the Grand Tours but the big agenda still appears to be continuing to build her position in the Women's WorldTour peloton from a solid foundation.

"Looking ahead to the upcoming seasons, my main goal is to keep improving, both as a rider and as a person," said Gigante. "I want to become stronger and more confident on the bike while maintaining a good balance and happiness off the bike.

"Although I haven’t set any specific outcome-based goals yet, as I’m still waiting to know my exact racing program, I’m determined to make the most of the opportunities I’m given and to help my teammates achieve their personal goals."