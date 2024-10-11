‘I’ve never been as happy or successful’ – Sarah Gigante extends with AG Insurance-Soudal

'I have plenty of room for improvement, but this team has taught me to believe in myself and remember that Rome wasn’t built in a day'

MORTEAU FRANCE AUGUST 16 Sarah Gigante of Australia and AG Insurance Soudal Team crosses the finish line during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 6 a 1592km stage from Remiremont to Morteau UCIWWT on August 16 2024 in Morteau France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) at the Tour de France Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Sarah Gigante made the switch to AG Insurance-Soudal at the start of this season she was walking away from a contract with Movistar after two tough seasons that had left her with one win and little more than 20 race days. In contrast this year, during a far smoother 2024 with AG Insurance-Soudal, she has gathered the experience from over 40 days of racing, finished seventh in her debut Tour de France Femmes as well as captured her first Women's WorldTour stage and tour victories – it's no wonder she has signed up for more.

The Women's WorldTour team with development squad origins announced this week that the 24-year-old from Australia had put pen to paper to extend her initial one year contract by signing a new two year deal.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.