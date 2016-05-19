Sammy Sanchez extends with BMC Racing

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

During the second rest day of last year's Tour de France, BMC general manager Jim Ochowicz announced that Samuel Sanchez would be riding in the black and red colours of the team in 2016 with his primary ambition of winning a second Olympic gold medal. The American team have now announced the 38-year-old has extended his contract into a fourth year.

"We are excited to announce the extension of our agreement with Samuel Sánchez into the future. Samuel is a key player within the team, acting as team leader, role model and teammate. His sporting accomplishments speak for themselves as he continues to bring good fortune to himself and the team," said Ochowicz.

Sanchez joined the BMC in February of 2014 helping then teammate Cadel Evans to eighth overall at the Giro d’Italia and finishing 24th himself. He went on to finish sixth overall at the Vuelta a España and fifth at Il Lombardia but didn't secure a contract until January of the next year.

Second overall at the Tour de Yorkshire was Sanchez's best result before heading to the 2015 Tour de France where he rode in support of Tejay van Garderen, going on to finish 12th overall then enjoying BMC's Vuelta team time trial win a few weeks later

Despite his previous results, the 2016 season is shaping up to be Sanchez's best yet with BMC with his highlights including a stage and sixth overall at Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco, sixth at La Fleche Wallone and fourth at Liege-Bastonge-Leige.

Sanchez is currently racing at the Tour of California, sitting eighth on GC and explained his pleasure of signing a new contract with BMC.

"Every day I feel more comfortable being part of the BMC Racing Team family, especially now that I am finally getting good results and achieving my expected performance. On that thought, why shouldn't I continue racing for the best team in the world?" Sánchez admitted.





Sanchez is set to start the Tour de Suisse later this month as he continues to push for Olympic selection this August with the Spanish national team.

Sanchez spent 13 season with Euskaltel-Euskadi prior to joining to BMC, having turned professional in 2001.

