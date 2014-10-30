Samuel Sánchez still undecided about 2015

Image 1 of 4 Samuel Sánchez (BMC) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Samu Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Samuel Sanchez kept Philippe Gilbert in contention on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Samuel Sanchez meets his fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Former Olympic champion Samuel Sánchez has yet to reach a decision on where, or whether, he will race in 2015. Currently with BMC – he was a last-minute signing in late January after the collapse of his former Euskaltel-Euskadi squad – the Spanish veteran told Cyclingnews this week that his "future is on hold."

"At the moment I'm weighing things up, I can't say, yet, what I'll be doing in 2015. But it'll be my decision. Right now I'm spending time with my family, rather than thinking about anything else," Sanchez said. "If I want to continue racing, I will."

Sánchez, who claimed gold in the road race at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, confirmed he has had offers for the coming season. "So it's my decision right now," he said, adding that there was no specific deadline for his choice.

Despite a fraught beginning to the year as he searched for teams, Sánchez proceeded to ride strongly in the Ardennes Classics in the service of BMC leader Philippe Gilbert.

His support was arguably most important in the Amstel Gold where he made a feint at the foot of the Cauberg that softened up the opposition, some of whom thought Gilbert had himself made a move and reacted too early. The Belgian then proceeded to make a decisive attack of his own, and he duly claimed victory.

Sánchez later raced as Cadel Evans' wingman in the Giro d'Italia before finishing twelfth in the Tour of Poland and sixth overall at the Vuelta a España.

Although not revealing his future, the 36-year-old told Cyclingnews that the situation was "nothing like last year," when Euskatel-Euskadi's definitive collapse came so late in the year that he found himself stranded. "That was so difficult and I had team-mates who couldn't continue racing even though they wanted to," Sánchez said.

