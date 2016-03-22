Trending

Van Avermaet surges to World Rankings lead

Démare rockets rankings, Armitstead regains WorldTour lead

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A very happy Arnaud Démare on the podium

A very happy Arnaud Démare on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Trofeo Alfredo Binda winner Lizzie Armitstead on the podium

Trofeo Alfredo Binda winner Lizzie Armitstead on the podium
(Image credit: Velofocus)
USA Champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) was second to her teammate

USA Champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) was second to her teammate
(Image credit: Velofocus)
Richie Porte (BMC)

Richie Porte (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC's Greg Van Avermaet took a commanding lead in the UCI World Rankings after his unexpected overall victory in Tirreno-Adriatico and his fifth place in Milan-San Remo.

The Belgian leads Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) by a massive 410 points, with former rankings leader Richie Porte (BMC) dropping to third.

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) parlayed his Milan-San Remo victory into a 126-place leap to seventh, behind Simon Gerrams, Geraint Thomas and Nacer Bouhanni.

The UCI World Rankings will next year be a rolling tally of 12 months of racing, but because the scheme started on January 1 this year, it only takes into account this season's races.

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) resumed her lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour overall rankings. The Trofeo Alfredo Binda victory pushed her back into the lead over Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) by 60 points. Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5) is third, while Armitstead's teammate Megan Guarnier is fourth.

Jolanda Neff (Servetto Footon) climbed 20 places to eighth after her third place in Cittglio.

World Rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1235pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team825
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team820
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge755
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky678
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits637
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ610
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha600
9Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky580
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida538
11Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky526
12Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team519
13Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo512
14Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step495
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step469
16Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo456
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF453
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ451
19Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team441
20Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha440
21Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step421
22Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team407
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ395
24Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team391
25Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team390
26Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data375
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step374
28Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela365
29Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky361
30Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale345
31Sean Lake (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports340
32Issak Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri)339
33Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal333
34Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec323
35King Lok Cheung (HKg)320
36Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky320
37Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal308
38Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team307
39Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal295
40Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team294

Women's WorldTour rankings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam240pts
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team180
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5155
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam150
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team140
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam138
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS105
8Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon103
9Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS100
10Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products95
11Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing85
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High570
13Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur66
14Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing60
15Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini60
16Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling58
17Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur40
18Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies35
19Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High525
20Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini24
21Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team20
22Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS20
23Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team20
24Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing20
25Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team16
26Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High516
27Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata16
28Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam16
29Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing14
30Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High514
31Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank12
32Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team12
33Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS10
34Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS10
35Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team8
36Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies6
37Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.866
38Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing4
39Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
40Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team2