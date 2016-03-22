Van Avermaet surges to World Rankings lead

Image 1 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 A very happy Arnaud Démare on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Trofeo Alfredo Binda winner Lizzie Armitstead on the podium (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 USA Champion Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) was second to her teammate (Image credit: Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Richie Porte (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC's Greg Van Avermaet took a commanding lead in the UCI World Rankings after his unexpected overall victory in Tirreno-Adriatico and his fifth place in Milan-San Remo.

The Belgian leads Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) by a massive 410 points, with former rankings leader Richie Porte (BMC) dropping to third.

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) parlayed his Milan-San Remo victory into a 126-place leap to seventh, behind Simon Gerrams, Geraint Thomas and Nacer Bouhanni.

The UCI World Rankings will next year be a rolling tally of 12 months of racing, but because the scheme started on January 1 this year, it only takes into account this season's races.

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) resumed her lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour overall rankings. The Trofeo Alfredo Binda victory pushed her back into the lead over Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) by 60 points. Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5) is third, while Armitstead's teammate Megan Guarnier is fourth.

Jolanda Neff (Servetto Footon) climbed 20 places to eighth after her third place in Cittglio.

World Rankings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1235 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 825 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 820 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 755 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 678 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 637 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 610 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 600 9 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 580 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 538 11 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 526 12 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 519 13 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 512 14 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 495 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 469 16 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 456 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 453 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 451 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 441 20 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 440 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 421 22 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 407 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 395 24 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 391 25 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 390 26 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 375 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 374 28 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 365 29 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 361 30 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 345 31 Sean Lake (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports 340 32 Issak Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) 339 33 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 333 34 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 323 35 King Lok Cheung (HKg) 320 36 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 320 37 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 308 38 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 307 39 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 295 40 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team 294