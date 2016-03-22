Van Avermaet surges to World Rankings lead
Démare rockets rankings, Armitstead regains WorldTour lead
BMC's Greg Van Avermaet took a commanding lead in the UCI World Rankings after his unexpected overall victory in Tirreno-Adriatico and his fifth place in Milan-San Remo.
The Belgian leads Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) by a massive 410 points, with former rankings leader Richie Porte (BMC) dropping to third.
Arnaud Démare (FDJ) parlayed his Milan-San Remo victory into a 126-place leap to seventh, behind Simon Gerrams, Geraint Thomas and Nacer Bouhanni.
The UCI World Rankings will next year be a rolling tally of 12 months of racing, but because the scheme started on January 1 this year, it only takes into account this season's races.
Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) resumed her lead in the UCI Women's WorldTour overall rankings. The Trofeo Alfredo Binda victory pushed her back into the lead over Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) by 60 points. Emma Johansson (Wiggle-High5) is third, while Armitstead's teammate Megan Guarnier is fourth.
Jolanda Neff (Servetto Footon) climbed 20 places to eighth after her third place in Cittglio.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1235
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|825
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|820
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|755
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|678
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|637
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|610
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|600
|9
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|580
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|538
|11
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|526
|12
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|519
|13
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|512
|14
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|495
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|469
|16
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|456
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|453
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|451
|19
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|441
|20
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|440
|21
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|421
|22
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|407
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|395
|24
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|391
|25
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|390
|26
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|375
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|374
|28
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|365
|29
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|361
|30
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|345
|31
|Sean Lake (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Sports
|340
|32
|Issak Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri)
|339
|33
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|333
|34
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|323
|35
|King Lok Cheung (HKg)
|320
|36
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|320
|37
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|308
|38
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|307
|39
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|295
|40
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|294
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|240
|pts
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|180
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|155
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|150
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|140
|6
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|138
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|105
|8
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon
|103
|9
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|100
|10
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|95
|11
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|85
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|70
|13
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|66
|14
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|60
|15
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|60
|16
|Shelley Olds (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|58
|17
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|40
|18
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|35
|19
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|25
|20
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|24
|21
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|22
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|20
|23
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|20
|24
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|20
|25
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|16
|26
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|16
|27
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|16
|28
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|29
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|14
|30
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|14
|31
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|32
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|33
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|10
|34
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|10
|35
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|36
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|37
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|6
|38
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|39
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|40
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|2
