Sagan signs with Tinkoff-Saxo

Tinkoff-Saxo finally officially announced that it has signed Peter Sagan for three years. The rider and team “have the shared ambition of further strengthening the team and taking the career of the three-time green jersey winner to an even higher level.”

“Peter is without doubt one of the biggest talents in cycling and one of the biggest names already,” Bjarne Riis said in the team press release. “He has a winning mentality, he’s visible and active in the finales and he, without doubt, has the ability to bring home victories.”

Team owner Oleg Tinkov was also pleased with the signing. “Peter Sagan is a great rider and it is my honor to have him on our team. I believe that Tinkoff-Saxo is the best team for Peter and I’m absolutely sure that he’ll win many races with us. I am excited.”

Sagan has already proven himself to be “a combined sprinter, puncheur and classics specialist,” but Riis believes that he can go even further. “He has a huge talent and he’s already very strong but I believe he has even more potential than what we’ve seen so far. He still has a lot to learn about the tactical aspects of cycling to fully optimize his power but I believe that we are fully able to help him improve even more.”

Sagan, 24, has ridden for the Cannondale team since turning pro in 2010. In only 5 years, he has established a palmares worthy of an entire career. He has won the green jersey at the Tour de France every year since 2013, and has also won 4 stages. He took three stages at the Vuelta a Espana in 2011.

He has won Slovakia's national road title every year since 2011. One-day race wins include Gent-Wevelgem, Brabantse Pijl, GP Cycliste de Montreal and the E3 Harelbeke. In 2013 he finished second in both Milan-SanRemo and the Tour of Flanders.

Sagan has seven wins so far this season: E3 Harelbeke and the national road title, as well as one stage each at the Tour of Oman, Tirreno-Adriatico, Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde, Tour of California and Tour de Suisse.