Transfers: Tinkoff-Saxo says no Sagan announcement on Thursday

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) have a chat at the start of stage 8 (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 3 of 4 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) makes it three green jersey wins in three years (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 4 of 4 The new Tinkoff Saxo kit modeled by Oleg Tinkov and the team (Image credit: Alberto Contador)

The Tinkoff-Saxo team has denied reports in the Slovakian media that it will announce the signing of Peter Sagan on Thursday.

The team has scheduled "important new riders and extensions with current riders' on August 7th and 9th but Sagan will not one of the riders revealed this week. However Cyclingnews understands that any possible announcement of Sagan's arrival could come before he starts the Vuelta a Espana on August 23. The riders announced by Tinkoff-Saxo this week could be veteran Italian Ivan Basso and possibly Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen who is set to leave Team Sky.

"The team will make some announcements on August 7th and 9th but they will not be about Peter Sagan," Tinkoff-Saxo team manager Stefano Feltrin told Cyclingnews.

The Slovakian newspaper Sport suggested that Sagan has agreed to join Tinkoff-Saxo, with the announcement likely on August 7th when the Tour of Poland visits Slovakia with a stage finish in Strbskie Pleso.

However Cyclingnews understands that Sagan will not be in Slovakia on Thursday, preferring to enjoy his time away from racing before he rides the Vuelta a Espana. Sagan is not scheduled to compete with his current Cannondale team before the start of the Vuelta on August 23.

Sagan mischievously joked about his future team via Twitter on Monday, writing: "My head is bursting from all those thoughts about my future @cannondalePro @teamalonso @AstanaTeam @tinkoff_saxo"

However he is widely expected to ride for Tinkoff-Saxo in 2015 after apparently agreeing a three-year deal worth close to three million Euro a season. He won a third consecutive green points jersey at the Tour de France but failed to win a stage. He is likely to be joined at Tinkoff-Saxo by his brother Juraj and Polish rider Maciej Bodnar.