Sagan rips the dirt and rocks during Olympic warm-up ride - Gallery

Image 1 of 13 Peter Sagan practices on the MTB course of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Mountain Bike Centre

Road world champion Peter Sagan (Slovakia) on Saturday got a chance to test the rocks and ruts along the course at the Rio Olympics Mountain Bike Centre one day ahead of the men's cross country race. Sagan will take on the world's best mountain bikers as they race for the gold, silver and bronze medals Sunday afternoon. The road champion passed up a chance to compete in the road race for a chance to race in the dirt, a discipline in which he won the junior world championship in 2008.