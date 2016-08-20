Sagan rips the dirt and rocks during Olympic warm-up ride - Gallery
Road World Champion tests his skills on Rio Olympics cross country course
Image 1 of 13
Image 2 of 13
Image 3 of 13
Image 4 of 13
Image 5 of 13
Image 6 of 13
Image 7 of 13
Image 8 of 13
Image 9 of 13
Image 10 of 13
Image 11 of 13
Image 12 of 13
Image 13 of 13
Road world champion Peter Sagan (Slovakia) on Saturday got a chance to test the rocks and ruts along the course at the Rio Olympics Mountain Bike Centre one day ahead of the men's cross country race. Sagan will take on the world's best mountain bikers as they race for the gold, silver and bronze medals Sunday afternoon. The road champion passed up a chance to compete in the road race for a chance to race in the dirt, a discipline in which he won the junior world championship in 2008.
