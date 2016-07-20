Peter Sagan 'The Gladiator' - Video

Peter Sagan gets in on some selfie time with his fans

World Champion Peter Sagan is a serious bike rider but the Slovakian, who has three Tour de France stage wins to his name in 2016, doesn't take himself too seriously. The Tinkoff rider and his wife starred in a 'Grease' tribute video earlier this year which was followed by the 26-year-old reviving Sylvester Stallone's Rocky role in a promo for his personal sponsor *sunroot, a plant-derived sweetener, in the first week of July.

The Rocky video saw Sagan go Lumberback with several push-ups and log carrying training activities and teased a second video in which he appeared as a gladiator. A third video has been released by Sagan and *sunroot which features his fighting in the Colosseum and dancing with his wife. It's not all fun and games in this video though as Sagan describes his secret to happiness and how you are "a the film director of your life".