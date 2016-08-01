Bora-Hansgrohe announce Peter Sagan signing

Peter Sagan is once again a central figure in the transfer market this season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

German team Bora-Hansgrohe have announced Peter Sagan will join the team from 2017 alongside Tinkoff teammates Maciej Bodnar, Michael Kolar and Erik Baška, and brother Juraj. The World Champion has signed a three-year deal with the team.

"It is a great honour to welcome one of the most popular cyclist of our time in our team," team manager Ralph Denk said in a release from the team. "That's why we tried to provide familiar surroundings as far as possible. I think Peter's trust in us proves that we did a good job the last years and have solid reputation in the peloton. Our partners Bora and Hansgrohe are also two big German quality brands. This combination convinced Peter that we are the right team for him and his chase for even more successes the next years. I am very happy and sure that this partnership will be a successful one."

Sagan has been rumoured to be moving to the German squad since early July, following the announcement that Oleg Tinkov would be ending the sponsorship of his Tinkov team at the end of 2016. The 26-year-old was also linked with Astana but despite Denk pronouncing that Sagan was "too big a name for our team," a deal was reached, with Bora owner Willi Bruckbauer explaining the signing will help the team 'get to the top of the sport.'

"Since we started our sponsorship in cycling our objective was to get to the top of this sport. Peter will help us to achieve this goal. And he will support us to make our vision come true: the end of the extractor hood," Bruckbauer said. "We are very happy to welcome Peter Sagan as a new member to our cycling family. He is a real star, who achieved almost everything in cycling by being focused, dedicated and by believing in himself. At Bora we share this approach, self-belief helped us to get to where we stand now. And we are proud to go the next steps together with him."

Hansgrohe CEO Thorsten Klapproth reiterated the statement of Bruckbauer to reach number one status in the WorldTour ranks. The team is currently racing under a Pro Continental licence but will move to the top tier from next season.

"With the signing of Peter Sagan and his confidants, we have taken the first step in the direction of a competitive WorldTeam," Klapproth said. "We are thrilled about the commitment of Peter Sagan because it corresponds to Hansgrohe's claim to become the number one worldwide. Signing the current number one ranked cyclist in the world for our team, is therefore right and consistent."

Canadian company Argon 18 is the current bicycle supplier to the team but with the arrival of Sagan, Specialized confirmed it will sponsor the team for the next three seasons.