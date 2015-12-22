Sagan hits the ski slopes in Courchevel - Video

Something has Peter Sagan laughing (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

It seems there are few athletic endeavours world champion Peter Sagan can't do well.

Taking advantage of the Tinkoff Team's recent kit unveiling in Courchevel, the 25-year-old Slovakian hit the slopes at the iconic ski resort in Saint-Bon-Tarentaise in the French Alps. The Tinkoff Team recently posted this video of their star rider jumping, slicing and generally hurling himself down the mountain with the same joyful abandon that he exhibits on the bike. The Cyclingnews Readers Poll rider of the year is clearly enjoying his offsesson so far.

Check out the video below, and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.