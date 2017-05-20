Sagan entertains the fans at the Tour of California - News shorts

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan at the 2017 Tour of California press conference Image 2 of 4 Alexander Vinokourov (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Phlippe Gilbert celebrates winning the 2017 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Adrian Malori (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sagan entertains the crowd at the Tour of California

Peter Sagan was well back in the peloton on the fifth stage of the Tour of California so the Slovakian decided to enjoy himself by doing wheelies on his way up the Mt. Baldy climb. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider, who finished well down on the stage, even found time to dip his hand into a cookie jar proffered by former pro Phil Gaimon at the so-called cookie corner.

The Slovakian rider thrillled his fans, many of whom were costumed as cookies, on Cookie Corner.

Vinokourov and Kolobnev to stand trial

A Belgian court has ruled that Alexander Vinokourov and Alexander Kolobnev must stand trial for alleged corruption in the 2010 Liege-Bastogne-Liege. The Liege Council Chamber made the ruling on Friday, referring the case to a correctional court, according to the Belgian press.

It has been alleged that Vinokourov paid Kolobnev to let him win the race and that Vinokourov later transferred a total of 150,000 Euros to Kolobnev's bank account. Both riders have consistently denied the allegations.

A trial date was not announced.

Gilbert returns to Tour de France

After a three-year break, Philippe Gilbert will return to the Tour de France in 2017. "My hunger is not yet sated. I have worked hard and feel that I still have the form from this spring," he told HLN.be.

The Quick-Step Floors rider proved his outstanding form this spring by winning both the Tour of Flanders and Amstel Gold Race, only the third rider to ever do so. He suffered a minor kidney tear in the latter race, and has not yet returned to racing.

Saying he was now ready for the "second part of his program," he will start with the Tour of Belgium (May 24-28), and the Tour of Switzerland (June 10-18) before starting the Tour de France in Düsseldorf on July 1.

Malori's struggle to come back continues

Adriano Malori (Movistar) continues to struggle with his comeback. He had to abandon the first stage of the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon after only 30 kilometres.

The 29-year-old suffered serious head injures in a crash during the Tour de San Luis in January 2016. He was placed in an induced coma and not released from hospital until the end of February, when he started rehabilitation.

He returned to racing in September in the Grand Prix Cyclist de Quebec and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal, neither of which he finished. He finished the first stage of the Giro della Toscana later that month, but had to abandon on the second stage. Since then he has started and abandoned four races.