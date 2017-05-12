Vinokourov and Kolobnev still facing possible corruption trial

Image 1 of 2 Alexander Vinokourov (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Kolobnev will not be banned for doping after the CAS verdict today (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alexander Vinokourov and Alexander Kolobnev escaped together near the end of Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2010, with Vinokourov attacking with 600 meters to go to take the win. However, allegations of payments and the release of emails that suggest an agreement between the two have led to a potential court case which has dragged on for six years.

The next step is to be taken on Monday, when the two former riders are to appear in the Liege Council Chamber, at which point the decision is expected to be made on a possible referral to the correctional court, according to the Belga news agency.

The corruption allegations were first made public in December 2011, when Swiss magazine LL'Illustre, claimed that Vinokourov had paid Kolobnev 100,000 Euros to allow him to win. The magazine further cited emails containing Kolobnev's Swiss bank account information.

Both have denied any agreement to fix the outcome of the race. "It's my private life," Vinokourov said. "I often loan money left and right."

Vinokourov is now manager of the Astana team. Kolobnev retired the end of 2016.