Roy: There are good guys in cycling
Calls for UCI to hand over responsibility for dope controls and for WADA to act on “liberalised" corticoid use
FDJ’s Jérémy Roy has become the latest pro to offer his opinions on the ongoing debate about doping within the sport in the wake of the revelations about Lance Armstrong and the US Postal team. In an open letter on his website, the Frenchman thanked all those who have admitted doping in the past for their confessions, called for the UCI to hand over control of the testing process and for the World Anti-Doping Agency to act on the liberalised use of corticoids.
