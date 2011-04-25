Roy down with toxoplasmosis

Jeremy Roy (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

French rider Jérémy Roy has finally found out the reason for his mediocre form during the last few weeks: toxoplasmosis. After having started the season perfectly with a victory at the GP d'Ouverture La Marseillaise, the Française des Jeux sprinter saw his fitness decline for no apparent reason. On Saturday before Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Roy received the test results that confirmed he had contracted the infection.

"The cause of my long -ill-fitness has been found, and its name is toxoplasmosis," the 27-year-old tweeted. He will have to rest for a few weeks in order to recover, but still decided to race in Liège as was planned.

"I finished the Doyenne 13 minutes behind the great Phil [Gilbert - ed.], but I finished," he continued. "Now I'll rest to get better. I'll be back at the Nord Alpes Isère Tour." The French stage race is scheduled from May 12-15.