Roy down with toxoplasmosis
FDJ rider out of competition for three weeks
French rider Jérémy Roy has finally found out the reason for his mediocre form during the last few weeks: toxoplasmosis. After having started the season perfectly with a victory at the GP d'Ouverture La Marseillaise, the Française des Jeux sprinter saw his fitness decline for no apparent reason. On Saturday before Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Roy received the test results that confirmed he had contracted the infection.
"The cause of my long -ill-fitness has been found, and its name is toxoplasmosis," the 27-year-old tweeted. He will have to rest for a few weeks in order to recover, but still decided to race in Liège as was planned.
"I finished the Doyenne 13 minutes behind the great Phil [Gilbert - ed.], but I finished," he continued. "Now I'll rest to get better. I'll be back at the Nord Alpes Isère Tour." The French stage race is scheduled from May 12-15.
